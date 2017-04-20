Gunmen Kill NSCDC Officer in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

An officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Sunday Afolabi, has been killed in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State by suspected gunmen.

Afolabi, who was said to have been shot dead on Wednesday, served in the Intelligence and Investigation Unit of Ekiti NSCDC.

A high ranking officer in the Ekiti Command of the NSCDC, who craved

anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said that Afolabi was killed by his assailants along Afao Road at about 3.30 pm.

But the state police command said Afolabi was killed by suspected “cult boys.”

His body has been deposited at the mortuary by some policemen who visited

the scene after the killing.

Details later…