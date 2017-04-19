LASG Introduces Compulsory Insurance of Buildings under Construction

Laments low compliance of safety measures by companies

Gboyega Akinsanmi

Disturbed by high rate of building collapse, the Lagos State Government on Tuesday disclosed that it had concluded plan to introduce compulsory insurance for all buildings under construction within its territory.

Likewise, the state government lamented low compliance with safety measures and regulations among construction and manufacturing companies, saying it would no longer tolerate its safety rules.

The Director-General of Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Hakeem Dickson, said this Tuesday at a news conference he addressed to announce the 2017 Naija Safe Awards, an initiative of Safety Records.

Dickson addressed the conference alongside the Director of Compliance and Enforcement, Mrs. Ronke Adeneye, noting that nomination for the awards would begin April 11 and end May 7.

At the conference, Dickson said the introduction of the insurance scheme was necessitated by the increasing number of collapsed buildings in the state, some of which he said was due to the use of substandard materials.

As a people, the director-general said the state government would enforce safety measures, regulations and rules, which he said, would prevent danger both at home and at workplaces.

He added that the state government “must prevent disaster from happening. We should not wait for it to happen and begin to lament loss of relations and other lives both at home and at our places of work.

“A lot of accidents that happened in the state are avoidable. So, the safety commission intends to introduce compulsory insurance of all buildings in the state in synergy with consortium of insurance companies and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM),” Dickson said.

He, also, noted that the commission had embarked on many proactive measures “to improve safety in all facets of lives through sensitization campaigns targeted at all stakeholders so that they can engage in do-it-yourself measures without being prompted.”

He added that the grassroots “is not left out in the drive to bring safety to all nooks and crannies of the state. That is why we have a department in the commission that takes care of safety issues.

“There is a better safety awareness in most public institutions, improve safety culture among the various sectors, water safety, food scrutiny, hospitals, motor parks, school safety, manufacturing, construction, event centres and amusement parks among others,” he said.

“The main purpose of the award is to recognise, encourage outstanding performances and initiatives of organisations, individuals and groups towards promoting and raising safety consciousness and Nigerian workers and citizens.”