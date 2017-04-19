IPOB Appoints New Leaders for Biafra Zones

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on tuesday announced a new face of leadership structure that would pilot the day-to-day running of the affairs of the group in Biafra land.

According to a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, the new leadership is expected to work under the leadership and command structure of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu and his deputy, Uche Mefor.

The new officers according to the statement are: George Onyeibe from Agbor, Delta State who is now Africa Representative and Interim Nigeria Coordinator; Tonye Tiger Amachree, from Ijaw in Bayelsa State who assumes the office of Biafra land Coordinator and Ategwa William Eje from Yala Local Government, Cross Rivers State, now the Deputy Biafra land Coordinator.

Those appointed Regional Coordinators which is part of Executive Council are Akpan from Ikot-Ekpene Akwa-Ibom State, Representing Biafra land East; Duke Oyibo, from Urhobo in Ughelli South, Delta State, representing Biafra land West; Aghaerigbo Chukwujindu from Ikeduru Owerri Imo State, representing Biafra land Central; Paschal Ocheme from Omachaya Eteh in Ogbadigbo Local Government Area Benue State, representing Biafra land North and Chukwube Harry from Ogwashi-Uku Anioma South Delta State, who was appointed ex-officio member.

The statement advised the new leaders to discharge their duties in the rules of command and control.