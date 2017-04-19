Armed Gang Kills ‘Straying’ Cop in Bayelsa, Seizes Rifle

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

An armed gang on Tuesday hacked down a police sergeant during a security patrol operation along the popular Alamieyeseigha Way in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State and escaped with his service rifle.

The hoodlums reportedly attacked and killed the policeman in a relaxation spot close to the red light zone of the area, along Hospital Road, forcing many of the pubs to temporarily shut down.

A source said the policeman went to the pub with his rifle oblivious that some bandits were trailing him to collect the weapon from him.

“After taking some bottles, the policeman stood up and went to the backyard to urinate. He was holding his rifle. But the criminals also followed him to the backyard where they attacked and killed him. They fled with his gun,” the source said.

It was gathered that the police later stormed and raided shanties occupied by commercial sex workers in the area in search of the fleeing hoodlums.

Spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, however said the deceased policeman “strayed” from the team that was on routine patrol.

“On 16 April, 2017, at about 0130hrs, a police patrol team, parked opposite the skippers fast food, along DSP Alamieyeseigha Road, for surveillance operations.

“A police sergeant strayed away from the team, and was attacked by hoodlums who took away his firearm. We are following a promising lead. Investigation is ongoing,” Butswat said.