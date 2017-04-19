After Three Years, Osun Assembly Finally Unveils Aregbesola’s Commissioners

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Three years after he was sworn in for a second term in office, the Osun State House of Assembly on Tuesday announced the names of commissioners and special advisers nominated by the state Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, and forwarded to the assembly for confirmation.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Najeem Salam, who read Aregbesola’s letter on the new cabinet appointments, said the governor forwarded 39 names to the state parliament for confirmation as commissioners and special advisers.

But the speaker did not specify those who made the commissionership appointments, likewise the special advisers.

However, sources said prominent among the appointees are Mr. Adelani Baderinwa, who is the former Chief Press Secretary to former Governor Bisi Akande; Dr. Basiru Ajibola, former Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties; Remi Omowaiye, former Senior Special Adviser to the governor on Electronic Broadcast; and Mr. Bola Ilori, former Special Adviser on Environment and Sanitation.

The list also includes former Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr. Ismaila Jayeoba; former Commissioner for Women and Social Affairs, Mrs. Folake Adegboyega; former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Kolapo Alimi; and former Assistant Chief of Staff, Mr. Gbenga Akano.

Others are Akintunde Akinajo, Yidiat Babalola, Mr. Muhideen Olateju, Mr Mudasiru Toogun, Mr. Kunle Ige, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, Mrs. Taiwo Oluga, Mrs. Latifat Giwa, Mrs Tohun Adegboyega, Dr. Rafiu Isamotun, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, Mrs. Taiwo Oluga, Mrs. Latifat Giwa, Mrs Tohun Adegboyega and Dr. Rafiu Isamotun.

On the list also are: Dr. Olalekan Yinusa, Mr Babatunde Ibirogba, Mr. Femi Popoola, Mrs. Yemisi Akinola, Mr. Remi Kolajo, Mr. Tunde Ajilore, Mr. Kazeem Salami, Mr. Opatola Rasheed Olajide, Mr. Bisi Odewumi, Dr. Adebisi Obawale, Dr. Gbenga Oyinlola, Dr. Gbenga Awosode and Mr. Adeola Tejumola.