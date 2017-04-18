Abductors of Ondo Oba Reduce Ransom to N3m

James Sowole in Akure

Abductors of a first class traditional ruler, the Oniyani of Iyani Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Joel Sunday Daodu, yesterday slashed the ransom demanded for the release of the monarch to N3 million.

A source close to the family told THISDAY that the abductors, who called a family member asked the family to make the money available today (Tuesday) by 9a.m.

However, the abductors, who at the weekend asked the family to make available N15 million for the release of the monarch, did not disclose the place where the money should be dropped.

Speaking on the matter, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Ondo State Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, said men of the command were monitoring the abductors giving the assurance that the monarch would be freed.

Joseph, who did not disclose how much the men had gone said the command was on top of the situation to ensure the safe return of the oba.

The monarch was kidnapped last Saturday along Ose Oba Akoko axis of Ikare-Owo road almost the same spot where the Regent of Akungba Akoko, Princess Toyin Omosowon was kidnapped about two years ago.

It was gathered that the monarch was riding in the same vehicle with his second in command when the abductors struck.

Speaking on the incident, the Olowa of Ogbagi said it is high time that the government provide security for monarchs.

He said they had written to the government on the need for at least on policeman for monarchs but nothing had been done.

He also decried the treatment being given to traditional rulers, who were being treated with respect in the past but had not been turned to another thing.

The monarch therefore demanded that government should revert to the old tradition whereby Oba were being treated with respect and honour.