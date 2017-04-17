Nigerians Charged to Imbibe the Lessons of Easter

Wife of the Kogi State Governor, Mrs. Rashida Bello, has charged Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of Easter and offer selfless services for the development of the country as she also enjoined the people of the state to continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari as he leads the country out of recession.

The state first lady in an Easter message signed by her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Olamide Adesoro, said the present situation in the country demanded collective efforts from the people.

According to her, since Easter celebration is about selflessness as exhibited by Jesus Christ, the people should also endeavour to think of how the country can move forward with their collective efforts.

Bello, who is also the founder of the Kogi Women and Youth Advancement Foundation (KOWYAF), however, pledged to continue to contribute to the development of the people of the state.

She said the foundation and other initiatives she had put in place would continue to collaborate with other organisations with the aim of making life more meaningful for the people.

The first lady therefore urged the people to continue to pray for the Governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and his team in order to be able to make the state a place of pride in Nigeria.