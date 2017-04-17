NCAT Wins ICAO Award on Aviation Training

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Global Aviation Training (GAT) has given award to the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT) Zaria as the training institution with the highest number of instructors and highest number of delivered ICAO courses in the African region.

NCAT received the award prize at the just concluded GAT and Trainair Plus Symposium, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to the College, by this recognition also, the ICAO Global Aviation Training (GAT) office further gives NCAT more Training allocations to conduct additional courses such as: Government safety inspector air worthiness – Air – Operator and approved Maintenance Organization Certification; Government Safety Inspector Operations – Air Operator Certification Course; Government Safety Inspector Personnel Licensing Course and Dangerous Goods Part 1.

While receiving the ICAO GAT Award, the Rector/Chief Executive of NCAT Capt. Abdulsalami Mohammed thanked the Global Aviation Body for the honour and inspiring recognition of NCAT success. He dedicated the award to the federal government and the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Rotimi Amechi and the Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

Mohammed urged the federal government to give the College needed budgetary allocations so that it would boost its training activities.

According to the Rector, the allotment of more ICAO Courses to be conducted in NCAT implicitly entails more finances for procurement and acquisition of the needed facilities and expertise respectively.

Mohammed further enjoined the Staff of the College to be inspired by this award to offer greater contribution towards the full realization of NCAT`s vision and mission statements “because for him, this is a clarion call for all staff to be more focused and dedicated to their official mandates in order for NCAT to attain greater milestones ahead,” the College said in a statement.

Mohammed also remarked that prudent and efficient management of fiscal allocations have become more necessary now than ever before in NCAT. In addition, he maintains that the ICAO commendation and release of more Courses to NCAT is simultaneously an honour and challenge to the College. He assures that NCAT would neither disappoint nor fail in the confidence reposed on it by the international aviation stakeholders.