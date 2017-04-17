Digital Encode Expands, Appoints Legal Adviser

Digital Encode, a leading Information Security Management and Compliance Advisory company as part of a global reach has expanded its business operations to the United States of America. It also appointed Olaniwun Ajayi LP as the company’s Legal Adviser.

Unveiling the office in New York, the Chief Technical Officer, Digital Encode, Oluseyi Akindeinde, said the expansion would give them the much needed presence in the global market place as well as access to foreign capital and affords Digital Encode the proximity to her international partners.

He added that the expansion the first outside of Africa would position Digital Encode as a global company. “We can now take on projects that hitherto we would not have been able to take on prior to now. Technology Partners are more willing to deal with a company with a global reach. We are also closer to the technology research and development hub. It definitely benefits the company in the long term,” he said.

On the appointment of Olaniwun Ajayi LP as company Legal Adviser, Akindeinde, said the firm was selected because of their pedigree in the legal profession.

“They anticipate your needs and meet it even before you realize those needs. Couple with their vast array of legal expertise. For an LP, they are absolutely excellent,” he stated

Olaniwun Ajayi LP has in nearly 60 years, distinguished itself as the Nigerian commercial law Firm. They provide on demand services, and recognize the need for perfection in all they do. They’ve got a vastly experienced technology, finance and international trade legal practice only second to none.

Speaking on recent accolade for his company, Akindeinde said Digital Encode was recognized in the industry for its vendor independent perspective, “our expertise lies in solving multifaceted, complex enterprise network security and audit problems.”

This informed the company’s appointment by Central Bank of Nigeria as the sole technical partner to the Nigerian Electronic Fraud Forum (NeFF), an initiative set up for the identification, mitigation, prevention and prosecution of all electronic fraud-related acts perpetrated in the country.

Digital Encode recently introduced a technology monitoring solution that could remotely monitor the cyberspace of organisations and report or stop unauthorized access to database.

The solution, which was developed by the Centre for Information Security Intelligence (CISI), an arm of Digital Encode, was necessitated by the growing rate of cyber attacks and cyber espionage, leading to loss of data and money, running into several billions of naira.

At Digital Encode, technology serves two purposes: to save money and solve a problem. Digital Encode also provides advisory services toward improvements in Information Security Management, Network Security, Vulnerability Management, Penetration Testing, Computer Forensics, Risk Management and Business Continuity Management.