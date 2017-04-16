Saraki Canvasses More Constituency Projects for Lawmakers

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, at the weekend canvassed for more provision of constituency projects for execution by lawmakers across the country, adding that such provision would allow the lawmakers to impact on the lives of their constituents.

Saraki disclosed this in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, after being conferred with the title Baba Adini of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria.

The Senate President proceeded from the venue of the ceremony to the sites of his ongoing constituency projects for inspection.

He inspected erosion control projects at Oja-Gboro, Ubandawaki/Oloje/Ajikobi, Abata Baba-Oyo and digital capacity building centre at Ansarul Islam Secondary School, Ilorin.

Details later…