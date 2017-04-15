Tambuwal Urges Love for Nigeria

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Saturday urged Nigerians to allow love for the country reign supreme in their lives.

He also said forces of division have nothing to offer other than chaos and negativity.

This was contained in a message to commemorate this year’s Easter issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Imam Imam, made available to journalists in Sokoto.

According to the statement, love for the country means loving the people of the country without distinction.

“Only by loving our country can we attain lofty heights in development, growth and prosperity,” the statement read.

While rejoicing with Nigerians, especially of Christian faith for witnessing this year’s Easter, Tambuwal urged them to promote peace and harmony at all times.

He said his administration would continue to promote unity and peaceful coexistence among the people.

The governor therefore appealed to the people not to relent in their prayers and support for the government.