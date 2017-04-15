My Story: Tey Chaplin…Music is in Me

Teite Adukeh, known by his stage name, Tey Chaplin, is an Afro fusion artiste. Tey is a rising star in the Nigerian music industry. In 2016, he produced the critically acclaimed EP, ‘Duality,’, as well as Ozone’s smash hit, ‘Destiny’. Originally from Port Harcourt but born in the United Kingdom in 1989, Tey’s foray into music can be traced to1998. In this chat with Tosin Clegg, he talks about his career

When did music start for you?

Music has always been in me. It began manifesting though, when I was 12.

What kind of music do you do and who are your musical influences?

I would say I make Afro pop. I do not believe in genres. I would describe my music though as uplifting, good vibes, and a power bank for your emotions through the day. My influences range from Tuface, to Outkast!

What’s exceptional about you and what are your goals as a musician?

I believe I am great at bringing the best out of people. Ironically, this is my goal as a musician – I wish to create exciting, fun-filled moments through my music, to allow my fans to do exactly what they want to.

Where do you see your career in five years?

I would love to run a Radio Station, while continuing to create music and visuals that will not only stimulate, but inspire daily.