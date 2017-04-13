Zenith B’Ball League: Nasarawa Amazons, Zamfara Babes Win First Ties

Nasarawa Amazons who lost woefully in their first outing in the ongoing Zenith Bank Women basketball league going on at the Abuja National Stadium yesterday recorded the first victory with nail biting 55-51 victory over AHIP Queens from Kaduna.

The AHIP girls were almost coasting home to win victory when the Amazons turned the game around and won the game with only two minutes left of play.

Earlier in the day, Zamfara Babes who also lost their first game also tasted victory with a 47- 16 victory over Coal City girls from Enugu before the rampaging Inspector General of Police Queens demolished weeping team of the competition Oluyole Babes with a awesome 61-13 points victory.

The league continues today with Plateau Rocks taking on Taraba Hurricanes, Delta Force playing Zamfara Babes, Ekiti Angels facing Oluyole Babes, AHIP Queens confronting power house and defending champion, First Bank, Sunshine Angels daring youthful Dolphins side and Benue Princess testing the strength of Nigeria Customs Babes.

Speaking on today’s clash, First Bank Coach, Peter Favour Ahmedu said he was already looking beyond the first phase and focusing on the next phase.

“I have seen the strength and weaknesses of all the teams in the competition and are now looking forward to the second phase,” he said.

We will fine tune our strategy for the second phase and will not use the same tactics we used in the first phase,” he added.

Ahmedu said he did not see any team in the first phase posing any threat to their ambition of retaining the title this year.

The organiser, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has promised to put up a grand closing ceremony for the first phase which ends next Easter Monday.