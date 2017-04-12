Niger to Audit Contributory Pension Scheme Operation

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State government has hired a firm of private auditors to audit the operations of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in the state.

The CPS had been embroiled in crisis and confusion resulting in the inability of retirees under the scheme to collect their entitlements in the last two years.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the state governor, Mr Jide Orintunsin, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello directed the audit of the operations of the CPS.

Orintunsin said the CPS’ operation audit “is to unravel fund discrepancies in the operation of the scheme in the Local Government Councils, Local Government Service Commission and Niger State Universal Basic Education Board” (NSUBEB)”.

Details later…