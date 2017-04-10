Suicide Bomber Killed at UNIMAID

A suicide bomber, who attempted to infiltrate the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) through its Works Department was on Sunday shot dead by one of the soldiers stationed in the institution.

The suicide bomber, it was gathered, entered the university through the back gate with the aim of penetrating the school before being gunned down by the vigilant soldier.

Confirming the incident, UNIMAID’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Tanko Ahmed, said the incident occurred around 11pm on Sunday .

He said the works department where the incident occurred had been cordoned off by security agents to render the area safe.

“The area has been cordoned off by security agents as the students move about,” he said.