Obasanjo: Corruption Now Worse than 1999

5
3811
Olusegun Obasanjo
Olusegun Obasanjo
  • Says corrupt practices spreading like wildfire 
  • EFCC beats deadline, submits report on recovered assets

Olawale Olaleye in Lagos and Sheriff Balogun in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saturday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said despite all the efforts so far geared towards the fight against corruption in Nigeria, including enacting anti-graft law, the scourge seemed to be worse now than it was in 1999.

Obasanjo spoke at a lecture on the theme: “The Role of the Church in the Fight Against Corruption in Nigeria”, at the Convention of Victory Life Bible Church International (VLBC).

However, he said the spread of corruption had also been aided more by the developed countries that serve as safe havens for stolen funds.

Obasanjo’s revelation came just as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday, beat the two weeks deadline for the submission of its report on the assets so far recovered in the fight against corruption since  President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office.

Obasanjo, while lamenting the spread of corruption to all tiers of government, said, “Despite all these efforts, corruption is still thriving in our country. In fact, from the revelations we are hearing, it seems the situation is worse than what I met on ground in 1999. The inference is that fighting corruption is not a one-off or one regime affair; it is an all-time and all-regime affair. If we relent, it bounces back with vengeance.”

Making reference to his days as president, the former president said, “During my tenure as a democratically elected President of Nigeria in 1999, a bill was presented to the National Assembly on prohibition and punishment for bribery and corruption and other related offences. I took that bold step then.

“How far has this actually helped in the eradication or better still, in reduction of corruption in the country? Unfortunately, the act has continued to spread like a wildfire, from federal to the states, to the local government level and to other authorities, even within the educational sector in Nigeria – from secondary to university levels.

“A student bribing lecturer for higher grades is corruption. Lower clerics have been found to be bribing their way through to be promoted even in the ‘house’ of God. Evidence also abounds in which female staff enjoys unqualified rapid promotion in many offices and organisations, particularly among the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).”

Citing  President Muhammadu Buhari’s description of corruption as the greatest form of human rights violation, Obasanjo said,  “In 2012, Nigeria was estimated to have lost over $400 billion to corruption since independence.”

He described corruption as systematic, and as such must be addressed systematically. Noting that corruption had been in existence in all strata of ages, Obasanjo said it would not go away easily but could be curbed.

“Since the creation of modern public administration in the country, there have been cases of official misuse of funds and resources.

“The rise of public administration and the discovery of oil and natural gas are two major events seen to have led to the increase in corrupt practices in the country. The government has tried to contain corruption through the enactment of laws and the enforcement of integrity systems, but success has been slow in coming.”

According to the former president, “Legislation alone is not enough as they are often breached by those who make them and those who should implement them.”

He said: “political corruption is a persistent phenomenon in Nigeria and there is politics everywhere, including the Church, especially if politics is seen as concerned with power, status, influence within an organisation rather than with matters of principle.

“Corruption has been in existence in all strata for ages and it cannot go away easily but it can be curbed. We all have our fair share in encouraging corruption but unfortunately, it is becoming more rampant, in the political circle and in governments in various countries, particularly among developing nations including Nigeria.”

Alluding to the international dimension in the spread of corruption in developing and underdeveloped nations, he noted that Transparency International as a global civil society organisation leading the fight against corruption has though rated developing countries as more corrupt, it cannot absolve the developed countries of complicity.

“They are encouraged largely by some of these developed countries because these regions serve as opportunistic avenues for hiding or domiciling their ill-gotten riches, sometimes for greater returns when compared with being in the home or developing countries,” he said.

Therefore, to effectively curb corruption, he posited that “children, youth and adults must be given the power to distinguish between the rights and the wrongs. Schools should return to the teaching of moral education to empower children with the spirit of stewardship and scholarship, while adults live exemplary lives, reflecting truth, kindness, healthy competition, dignity in labour and integrity. It must be all hands on deck within the society.”

Meanwhile, it was gathered yesterday that the EFCC met Friday deadline for the submission of its report on asset recoveries.

President Buhari had directed the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu; the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Abubakar Malami; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele; Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Lawal Daura; Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Mr. Ekpo Nta; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), General Babagana Monguno; to submit detailed inventories of assets seized,  including funds, vehicles, jewelry and other valuables by last Friday.

THISDAY had exclusively reported the presidential directive on Saturday. At the time of going to press on Friday, most of the agencies except the EFCC, had complied with the deadline given by the president. It was however gathered yesterday that EFCC had also met the Friday deadline.

Although details of the reports submitted by the various agencies were not known,  THISDAY learnt that the presidency had began to study the reports.

  • pius pumpum

    I can’t agree less with Chief Obasanjo,it is worst within the rank and file of the civil service whose staffs have become so brazen in corruption activities and their false sense of entitlement,,,lately they believe it is their right to award contracts to their personal companies or partake in proceeds from contracts awarded from their offices.It is just a pity and shame.

    Amechi hounded Jonathan out of office with this same corruption mantra but from what we now know he is obviously one of most corrupt making shameless hypocrite

    • Milito

      Nigerians are simply the greatest hypocrites on Mother Earth and a bundle of contradiction as a nation. Forgive me for my exasperation but the fact remains that until we embrace the truth to the core, we will keep rigmaroling and dancing round the circus on our personal and national life.

      I am a fan of OBJ for certain personal reasons especially for his uncanny ability to deal appropriately with the peculiarities of the Nigerian nation and his detribalized nature however he cannot absolve himself totally of the same virus called corruption. In fact he is an epitome of corruption and moral decay but surprisingly he goes about pontificating because the corrupt society we live in gave him the platform to do so. He stole massively from government coffers as well attempted to perpetuate himself in power albeit the notorious 3rd term agenda and the manipulative installation of Yardua/Jonathan (I refuse to call it an election) simply to enable him continue to rule through proxy. Not to mention the scandalous personal family life he has lived and led.

      In the same vein, corruption is simply a way of life here. It is not only political corruption and those in public life. It extends to families, religious bodies and the corporate world. Sexual perversion, nepotism, cronyism and eye service is also part of it. When employees sleep with their bosses and obtain favors which includes rise in pay and promotions, it is pure corruption especially when they actually don’t merit that upliftment . When people also get reward for eye service and the incessant “yes sir , yes sir ” syndrome instead saying the truth as commonly found in offices and religious institutions , that is pure corruption.

      Finally, I will give it to OBJ on the international perspective to corruption. He was right as political corruption in developing countries has been encouraged by the developed nations . Even the Tranparency International as a global body is a decoy by developed nations to continue to put developing nations down on public perception and growth while tacitly making the developed ones look good. Mental manipulation! There is even wider scaled corruption in developed nations than the developing one especially from moral perspective. Financially too, they are more diverse but the fact is that they have built a system that naturally checks this dilemma while we don’t have any and so the wanton display of it. Until we start fighting corruption systematically instead of personal grandstanding, we will continue to suffer as a people .

      God bless you all ….

  • pius pumpum

    The ministries and parastatals he superintends epitomizes corruption because every contract award is been controlled and tailored towards themselves and their cronies….they don’t even have a single conscience to say ok let 30% go through transparent process whoever that is the best should win,this is what is obtainable now which wasn’t the case during the period referred to by Obasanjo which means his assertion is right.

  • KWOY

    Although Obasanjo contributed enormously towards establishing the legacy of corruption (by corrupting the NASS, hijacking of political parties, conscienceless rigging of elections & using the corruption war as a tool of witchhunt of political enemies), he is right to ADMIT that corruption has become sytemic & can only be cured systematically

  • KWOY

    Any fight against corruption that does not probe & jail IBB 8FOR LIFE!) who institutionalized corruption will remain MORALLY incomplete!