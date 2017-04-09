ISIS Suspect Deported from Germany, Dumped in Lagos

An alleged ISIS suspect deemed dangerous by German authorities has arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, from that country, an incident which took place on Thursday, according to online reports

The deportee, according to The Will, was among the 50 persons recently arrested and deported from Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Luxembourg, Austria, Belgium, Spain and Hungary.

A German news agency, dpa, reports that a 22-year-old man, who was born in Germany, was sent to Nigeria. He was arrested alongside his partner, a 27 year-old Algerian, during investigation of planned attacks in February.

Prior to his arrest, he and his partner lived with their parents in Gottingen, a German city. When the two men were picked up, investigators found two weapons, at least one of them a firearm that had been altered to fire live ammunition. Also found were ammunition, flags of the Islamic State, IS, group and a machete.

The man deported to Nigeria has been banned from entering Germany for life, according to the report.

Following attacks by ISIS last year, German authorities vowed to step up deportations of foreigners deemed to be threats. The two men, according to www.dw.com, were arrested after being under surveillance for some time.

After their arrest, the German interior ministry requested their expulsion after classifying them as a threat to national security. Their deportation has no precedence in German history.