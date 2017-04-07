Enugu Assembly Orders EEDC out of State over Outrageous Bills, Epileptic Power Supply

By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

Irked by what it called the outrageous billing and epileptic power supply, among other inhuman acts against electricity consumers in the state, the Enugu State House of Assembly on Friday asked the management of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to shut down its operations and vacate the state.

The lawmakers also asked electricity consumers in the state to stop further payment of over-bloated electricity bills, while asking that a state of emergency be declared in the activities of EEDC.

Other states in the South-east including Abia, Anambra, Enugu and Imo were also asked to take drastic action against the company by declaring state of emergency against them.

They also ordered the chairman of the company, Emeka Ofor, and the managing director to appear before its six-man ad hoc committee to explain the company’s activites in the state.

This came as hundreds of electricity consumers in Enugu State early on Friday staged a protest to the House of Assembly over incessant power outage, outrageous billing and alarming tariff among other forms of alleged exploitative activities of the EEDC.

More to follow…