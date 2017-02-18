Hospital Offers Free Health Camp

As part of efforts at contributing to the health needs of Nigerians, an Indian specialist hospital in Nigeria, Primus International Super Specialty Hospital is offering a free Health camp for Nigerians. The camp which would be open from 13th February to 25th February, at its hospital in Karu area in the Federal Capital City is expected to provide a wide range of specialist services for beneficiaries. The Hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Umaru Jibia, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja said, “

the free camp consultation was for the following departments, knee/hip/joint Replacement, neck and back pains, arthroscopy, minimal invasive orthopedic, surgery, orthopedic surgery, internal medicine, diabetes, hypertension and HIV, general surgery, laparoscopic surgery. Others include, ophthalmology, physiotherapy, hemorrhoids, fistula/hernia, kidney treatment and dialysis, Gynecology, Prosthesis, Laparoscopic General Surgery, Trauma Surgery.