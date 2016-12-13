Doctors in Nigeria: Healers or Killers?

17
14250
Dr. Oluyinka Olutoye
Dr. Oluyinka Olutoye

Oluyinka Olutoye

Recently, Nigerians were proud to celebrate Dr Olutoye, who trained at Obafemi Awolowo University (formerly University of Ife), Ile-Ife, Nigeria. He is a specialist with expertise in fetal and neonatal surgery with specific interest in congenital diaphragmatichernia and complex wounds.

A Nigerian trained Dr working in Texas, USA, along with his partner, performed an incredible feat of delivering the same baby twice, thirteen weeks apart. He removed the baby from the mother’s womb at 23 weeks, performed surgery on her to remove a tumour, then replaced her in her mother’s womb and delivered her again, healthy at 36 weeks.

Most foreign countries one goes to, whether, UK, USA, UAE, to name a few, one finds that several top medical consultants in their hospitals are Nigerian. Same with nurses. A lot of them trained here.

The Child

Last week, the tragic death of a six year old child at a Victoria Island hospital, finally necessitated the writing of this piece. I have however, decided to omit the names of the parties involved in this sad case for reasons best known to me.

There have been allegations of medical negligence against the hospital by the Parents of the child, while the hospital maintains that they did all that was required of them in the treatment of the child.

I interviewed both the Parents of the child and doctors from the hospital. The Parents of the child (the Parents, the mother or the father) and the hospital confirmed to me that the child suffered from sickle cell anaemia. The hospital also went further to say that the child also suffered from asthma, as they put it, suffering from ‘two chronic illnesses’.

Here is a brief overview of what happened. I will try to be as accurate as possible. Kindly, forgive me if I have left out any pertinent details.

Day 1

The child did not eat breakfast in the morning. His father offered to feed him, but he refused. The child was obviously having some of his asthma issues. The child was insisting on going to school. The father refused, saying he could not go to school on an empty stomach. He decided there and then that instead of going to school, the child should see the family doctor. The family doctor happened to be away, abroad, but another doctor on duty at the clinic nebulised the child and administered an antibiotic injection, Rocephin. The family doctor’s clinic claims that the father was informed that the child should be put on admission at the hospital.

Nebulisation is the treatment of asthma and other respiratory related diseases by the administration of medication in form of a mist inhaled into the lungs through a machine. The doctor put a call through to the family doctor abroad, informing her that the child should be admitted to hospital, so as to be able to take the antibiotics intravenously.

The child went home, felt better, and even ate a hearty meal of rice and stew.

Day 2

It was not clear what happened to the child that day, but the father took him to the hospital late that night and into the next morning. The child was complaining of stomach ache.

Day 3

The father and child were in the hospital into the very early hours of the morning, say about 1 am. The child still had the stomach ache and the doctor on night duty (Young doctor) asked that the child should be admitted, but gave no viable reason why, according to the father. The father asked Young doctor if there was an immediate treatment plan, necessitating the child’s admission to the hospital at that time. The Young doctor offered him no viable explanation or treatment plan, so he left with his son, saying that they would return later that morning (I guess when the Consultants would have resumed duty).

Later that morning, as early as 7am, the father and child were back at the hospital, with the child still complaining of a stomach ache. On their return they still met Young Dr, who was getting ready to go off duty. Not too long after, two Consultants of the hospital, resumed. They took charge of the child’s case (Consultants 1 & 2). The child was placed on admission that morning.

In the meantime, the mother’s sister, a paediatrician practising in USA (Aunty Dr), had been contacted by the mother. The chats that were made available to me, that is, between Aunty Dr and the mother, were from very early in the morning of Day 3. Aunty Dr suspected that the child may have pneumonia, and acute chest syndrome, which was not unusual in a child with sickle cell. Aunty Dr felt that the pneumonia should have been evident from a physical examination. She also recommended that an ultrasound of the child and respiratory etiology should be carried out.

The Parents claimed that Aunty Dr’s suggestions did not go down well with Consultant 2, who seemed to feel offended about being told what to do by another doctor. The father informed me that it was several hours after Aunty Dr’s suggestion, which in tears, he passed on to Consultant 1, that the child was finally given a chest x-ray which confirmed Aunty Dr’s fears, that indeed, he had pneumonia, with the left lung being in a worse condition than the other.

Consultant 1 directed that the child should be nebulised every four hours. Aunty Dr told the mother that she was unclear as to the reason for nebulisation. She was more concerned about the pneumonia being treated.The child was still having terrible stomach pains. Another antibiotic, crystalline penicillin was added to the Rocephin.

The father said that he noted that the medication being given to the child may have been inadequate as his weight was 24kg and not 12kg, as noted in his chart. For children, medication is usually prescribed according to weight.

Day 4: The Final Day

Just before 3am, the mother told Aunty Dr that the child’s breathing was laboured, 95bpm with 150 heart rate and he was sweaty. Aunty Dr thought he had a fever, the mother said that he didn’t. She was asking the mother a lot of questions, was there a Consultant present, the antibiotics etc. She was still insisting on an ultrasound to check if the child had fluid in his lungs, how bad it was and so on, and that the antibiotic should be changed to levofloxacin. She was however, not sure whether that particular medication is even available in Nigeria (Apparently, levofloxacin is not generally used for children, because it can affect their growth).

At 4am Aunty Dr told the mother that fluids, antibiotics, pain control and possibly a blood transfusion were necessary, depending on the child’s haemoglobin level. Two minutes later, the mother told Aunty Dr that the hospital was about to give the child a blood transfusion. The child’s breathing dropped to 85bpm. This worried Aunty Dr who said it was crucial for a Consultant to be in the hospital to attend to the child. There was none. She told the mother that she wanted the child transferred to the ICU of another hospital, because she felt that the child’s care needed to be escalated. The transfusion started and breathing was still laboured at 92bpm/142 heart rate.

Based on Aunty Dr’s recommendation, the mother wanted the antibiotic changed. The hospital said the antibiotic needed at least 48 hours for it to kick-in, after which it would be changed if there was no improvement. The mother contacted the family dr on this issue, for her to convince the hospital to change the antibiotics. The family dr told the mother that the 48-hour time frame was not unusual, as no antibiotic was so good that it worked instantly, it needed time to take effect.

By 9.35am, Consultant 2 told the mother that there was no improvement from the day before, and the child could get worse before getting better. The family Dr confirmed to the mother that this sometimes happened. The family Dr had also recommended another antibiotic if the present one failed, vancomycin.

A few hours later, the child was rushed to the ICU of the hospital.

The child died at about 5.30pm on Day 4. May his sweet, little, gentle soul rest in peace with the Lord. Amen.

What the Hospital Said

For the Hospital, Day 3 was their Day 1.

Day 3, Hospital Day 1

The child was brought to the hospital late in the night, into Hospital Day 1. The child had been given a Recophin antibiotic injection at the family dr’s clinic on Day 1. Recophin injection was not administered the next day (Day 2, before the child was brought to the hospital). Ideally, the injection should have been given daily during the sickness. The Young Dr nebulised the child and requested that the child be placed on admission. The Young Dr said that the father refused the admission, saying that the child was feeling better after the nebulisation. The Young Dr then advised the father to come back to the hospital if any problem arose later in the night.

The father arrived with the child at about 7.50am. The child was in extremis, that is, in some sort of breathing distress. The normal process before consultation/admission, taking of vitals and so on was by-passed. The child was nebulised, the intravenous line was set and the child was stabilised. The hospital said that stabilisation of the child was priority and it took some time to achieve this. The child was given another dose of Rocephin and the chest x- ray was done and reported on, before 11.30am. The child had lobal pneumonia. Crystalline Penicillin, the drug of choice for the ailment, was added to the Rocephin. The child was also put on oxygen. The child improved a bit.

However, by 5.30pm, the child was more breathless, wheezing. Consultant 1 therefore instructed that the child should be nebulised four-hourly.

During the night, there were three medical officers on duty (Young Drs). The hospital says that in most parts of the world, it is normal that Consultants do not do night duty. Medical

Officers, also called Registrars in the UK, do the night duty, and may contact the Consultant in charge of a case, in cases of emergency, during the night.

The hospital ‘s position is also that it is not normal procedure to take instructions from an unknown third party (Aunty Dr in this case), on how to treat your patient. The only other doctor that could have issued instructions on the treatment of the child would be the family dr, who was the child’s doctor.

Hospital Day 2: The Final Day

Consultant 2 had been contacted twice during the night, so he came back to the hospital about 5am.The child was given a blood transfusion in the early hours of the morning. The blood transfusion did not achieve the desired results.

Another antibiotic, Meropenem was added to the other medication that the child was on.

Consultant 3 resumed duty for her normal 10am-2pm shift. She had not been involved in the case. She however, coordinated the transfer of the child to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) around 11am, when the child still showed no improvement.

The hospital states that the Intensivist, and not Consultant 3, intubated the child and put the child on a ventilator. Consultant 1 says that at a point, there were about eight doctors attending to the child, trying to save his life, 3 Intensivists, 2 Consultants and 3 other doctors.

The child went into cardiac arrest at 3.30pm and was resuscitated. He then had a second cardiac arrest from which he could not be resuscitated, and he died.

The child is presumed to have had Fulminant Pneumococcal Septicaemia, which can kill in 24 hours. That the rapidity of decline in the patient conditions is inherent in a sickle cell patient with acute chest syndrome. The hospital said that the child had previously been on admission in the hospital for a pneumococcal infection in 2012, an ailment which sickle cell patients are particularly susceptible to (as well as children under the age of five years). The hospital stated that abroad, some children with sickle cell take Penicillin V for life, apart from the vaccine which does not cover all the strains of pneumococcal infection, to protect themselves.

The hospital referred me to the book, “Sickle Cell Disease” by Graham R. Serjeant, for more information on the condition.

Unanswered Questions

What does one say in such a painful situation? The Parents felt that the hospital did not handle the treatment of the child properly, resulting in the death of the child. The hospital feels that the child should have been on admission earlier and insists that the antibiotics may have failed, which unfortunately is possible, but, they did all that they could to save the life of the child. The hospital believes that it treated the child with the proper standard of care.

The child’s situation, is too unfortunate for words. More investigation or an inquiry into the matter is certainly required to shed more light on the incident. Though I am a lawyer, and not a doctor, several questions come to my mind:

1) If the child was admitted to the hospital on Day 1 instead of Day 3, would it have made a difference

2) Why didn’t Young Dr contact a more senior doctor or Consultant to handle the case that night and ensure that the child was admitted immediately

3) Were the Parents made aware by the doctor at the family dr’s clinic or by the Young Dr that the condition of the child may be serious. Did the doctor at the family dr’s clinic recommend to the father directly that the child be admitted

4) If the hospital had carried out Aunty Dr’s instructions as to the tests and changing the antibiotic to levofloxacin, what would have been the result

5) Is there no quicker way to test and ascertain the efficacy of a medication that has been administered on a patient, like a blood test or something else, than just to sit and wait for say 48 hours to see the physical manifestations

6) Was the treatment plan that the hospital used the right one

Some Other Cases of Medical Negligence

Broken Arm

Some years ago, maybe about 2009 or so, my little son broke his arm. We rushed him to a well-known Orthopaedic Hospital in Victoria Island. He was given some pain relief and I had to hold his hand up all night. The Consultant (a senior one I might add), said that he could not set the hand on the day he broke it, because my son had already eaten that day, and he needed to give him an anaesthetic before setting the arm. I was beside myself.

First thing the next morning the arm was set, and put in a plaster cast. We were asked to come back to the hospital a week later for an x-ray, to see how the bone was healing. To our shock, the x-ray revealed that the hand was healing in an opposite direction, sort of back to front. The Consultant had failed to insert pins into the arm to hold the bone together, when he was setting it! Sort of like tearing a piece of paper in several places, and placing it back together without gluing it!

We travelled abroad a few days later and saw the doctor. It was in London that I learnt that the Consultant for the arm is different from the one for the leg! To cut a long story short, the window of opportunity had passed, and nothing could be done to repair my son’s arm immediately.

We had to wait another year. When the arm was fully and badly healed, my little son had to undergo another operation in London. The arm was broken again, pins and plate inserted, and put back in a plaster cast. He then had to do some sessions of physiotherapy and the doctors were surprised that he more or less regained full use of the arm. Another year later, he underwent another operation to remove the plate in his arm.

How could a so-called Senior Consultant be so careless and negligent?

Brain Aneurysm

A friend of ours went to a well-known hospital, again in Victoria Island, suffering from an excruciating headache, a type she had never experienced before. After the hospital ran some tests, she was told that she had an aneurysm and that she had to be operated upon immediately or she could die. She was so afraid. Luckily, she had BUPA Insurance and called them immediately. It was an emergency. She was evacuated to Lebanon for treatment.

On getting to Lebanon, after an extensive series of tests were conducted, it was discovered that all she had was high blood pressure! She was given medication and sent on her merry way.

Cancer

A friend of mine went for a mammogram. The report of the mammogram, prepared by a radiologist (qualified doctor that interpretes x-rays), gave her a clean bill of health. However, in doing her monthly self-examination, she had discovered a lump in her breast and gone to see a Dr who removed a specimen and sent it to South Africa for testing. She had Stage 3 Cancer!

After removing the lump and having her chemotherapy in Nigeria, my friend proceeded to the UK for radiation therapy, the next stage of her treatment. On her first visit to the Consultant, she went armed with her mammogram. Immediately the Consultant put the x- ray on the screen, he told her that the x-ray was blank! The very same x-ray that the Nigerian radiologist had prepared a report on. That is to say, if my friend had relied on the mammogram and its report, and had not sought a second opinion because of the suspicion raised from her monthly self-examination, she would have been dead and buried by now.

Most people have one horror story or the other about mis-diagnosis and wrong/bad treatment resulting in death, even in things that may be considered to be common place, like child birth.

Youth Corper, Ifedolapo Oladepo

Recently, there was the case of Ifedolapo Oladepo, a pretty first class graduate of Transport from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho, Oyo State. She was a youth corper at the Kano NYSC Orientation Camp.

Ife was brought to the camp clinic on November 27 at about 5pm. Apparently, she had been experiencing a headache and fever for about two days, before she was brought to the clinic. At this point, the versions of Ife’s story differ. Some say that she was ignored and not given timely treatment because the camp clinic felt that she was not really sick, but simply trying to avoid camp activities. Ife’s family claims that she was given an injection by one of the camp doctors, which she reacted to, which led to her breaking out in a rash, and her condition worsening. The camp doctors claim that she had the rash when she was first examined. Ife was brought back to the clinic at about 3am November 28, from where she was transferred to Gwarzo General Hospital.

Again her family claims that she was supposed to have been taken to Aminu Kano General Hospital, not Gwarzo General. Gwarzo General claimed that they had to stabilise her for the two hour journey to Amin Kano General.

Ife died on November 29, before she could be moved to Aminu Kano General, ostensibly from a kidney-related ailment, which they said arose from a urinary tract infection.

Her family is claiming that medical negligence on the part of the NYSC doctors and the delay in effecting Ife’s transfer to Aminu Kano General Hospital, caused her death.

Code of Ethics in Nigeria, 2008

Even though the medical and dental professions in Nigeria are governed by the Code of Ethics in Nigeria 2008, their code of ethics seems to be highly ineffectual.

Things like:

1) failing to attend to a patient promptly when a patient requires urgent medical attention and there’s a doctor present in the medical establishment to do so, 2) incompetence in the assessment of a patient,

3) making a wrong diagnosis especially in the face of clinical features that are so obvious that no reasonable dr could have failed to notice them

4) making mistakes in treatment,

5) administering wrong medication,

6) delay in transferring a patient to another medical facility when a particular facility

cannot cater for the patient

7) taking on patients that you cannot handle are considered to be against the code of medical ethics.

Section 25 of the Code provides for a medical and dental practitioners investigating panel and a disciplinary tribunal. The panel investigates any allegations of negligence and misconduct. If there is any substance to the allegation, the matter is forwarded to the tribunal for trial. The Tribunal has the status of a High Court, but the punishment it can mete out in the case of a finding of guilt are, as far as I am concerned, rather lenient. The punishments provided for by the Code should be reviewed.

Depending on the gravity of the offence, a guilty practitioner may be struck off the register, suspended from practice for a period not exceeding six months, or simply admonished.

Section 30 of the Code of Ethics only provides six months suspension or being struck off the register, even in the case where negligence results in permanent disability or death (gross negligence).

Steps that can be taken in Cases of Medical Negligence

People, apart from filing a complaint against an erring medical practitioner to Medical and Dental Council to forward to their investigating panel, you can report such a person to the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency at the Federal Ministry of Health. You can also pursue a civil claim in tort against such an offender.

Report can also be made to the Police who would conduct a criminal investigation, which if there is a finding of gross negligence or recklessness or wanton disregard for the life of the victim, the Police can prosecute or forward the case to the State Attorney-General for action.

After all, Section 317 of the Criminal Code Act, 2004 provides that “A person who unlawfully kills another in such circumstances as not to constitute murder is guilty of manslaughter”.

Section 325 of the same law provides a maximum punishment of life imprisonment for a person who commits manslaughter.

Where a few medically negligent doctors are made examples of, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, spending the rest of their lives behind bars, it will certainly make others more careful in the handling of patients. Doctors, who for example, are general practitioners, not oncologists, and do not have the training, expertise or know how to treat cancer patients, will stop doing so. Or Orthopadic Surgeons who acts as Gynaecologists and deliver babies regularly, just to make money, will also stop.

Reasons for Medical Negligence

Lack of Will to Take Action Against Erring Medical Practitioners

I believe that one of the major reasons why medical negligence is very much on the rise in our society, is that those affected do not take affirmative action against medical offenders. Maybe its an African thing. You hear people saying “Amuwa Olorun ni” (“it is brought by

God, the will of God”). Where in USA, a victim or their family sues regularly in the cases of medical negligence, it seems quite rare in Nigeria.

Greed

I once knew a doctor, here in Nigeria, I don’t know what exactly his field of specialisation in medicine is, but I know that apart from general practice, he treated a patient that I know for cancer, performing the actual surgery to remove the cancer and also handling the chemotherapy aspect. That process went well.

A young lady, who had been married for a few years without a child, was not so lucky. She was told by the doctor that she had to have a laparoscopy (a minor surgery that uses a thin, lighted tube passed via an incision in the stomach, to look at abdominal organs or the female pelvic organs to find problems such as cysts, fibroids, infections, and adhesions) to determine what could be the cause of her inability to have a child. She died in the process.

Someone else told me that he performed an orthopaedic hip replacement surgery on her mother, which went bad. The poor woman was in excruciating pain for months and eventually had to be taken to India for another surgery. He performed another type of minor surgery on another friend, who had to go to USA to correct the surgery that he performed on her.

He would probably still be in University now, if he had actually studied and specialised in all the different types of medicine that he practices here in Nigeria!

You find doctors handling patients that they are not trained to handle, telling patients that they need to go on admission or worse still, have operations, when it is not necessary, simply to make money.

This brings me to the next reason for medical negligence in Nigeria.

Lack of Adequate Monitoring by Government and the Medical Council

It seems that the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency of the Ministry of Health needs to up its game. If this agency was actually doing any monitoring, how would one doctor be able to practice 100 different types of medicine, and badly too, and get away with it?

When I raised the issue with the friend that introduced me to the Dr Of All Fields (who had an excellent bed-side manner, I might add), World War 3 almost broke out. Dr Of All Fields even had the audacity to write to me and insult me, warning me never to visit his clinic again! He had once treated me when I was bitten by a dog. He gave me all the nine injections, one tetanus and eight rabies, and in my case he did well.

The Monitoring Agency should have branches all over Nigeria, and all hospitals and clinics should be visited from time to time, to ensure that standards are being maintained, check their records of death and so on.

Working Conditions

We all know that Drs in government hospitals are so poorly paid, it is laughable. They are forever going on strikes because even though their salaries are a pittance, government still doesn’t pay them timeously. What is the rationale behind, or the justification for paying a legislator who may not even have tertiary education, works only a few days a week, such an immorally high salary, while those who go to school for many years (probably the longest), save lives on a daily basis, work extremely long and tedious hours in very harsh conditions, are not only paid a pittance, but owed that same pittance? It hardens them. It makes them do their jobs half-heartedly, while the other half of the heart is thinking of how to make ends meet, instead of concentrating on the job. After all they too have families to cater for. As for those working in private hospitals that are better paid than the government ones, I’m not sure what their own excuse may be. Could be because of the fallen standard of education in Nigeria. Lack of adequate knowledge.

Shortage of Manpower

Also, there are not enough doctors to go round. Apparently in a population of about 160 million people in Nigeria, we have only about 40,000 doctors. Where the ratio is about 1 dr to about 242 patients in the UK for example, in Nigeria it’s about 1 dr to 5,000. This certainly affects the quality of services rendered. They make many mistakes in assessments and diagnosis and administration of medication, especially injections. Just as the ratio of cases to a judge are too high, it is the same with that of patients to a doctor. Poor remuneration, lack of equipment, harsh working conditions and so on, have made so many Nigerian medical personnel to check out to greener pastures, where they are better appreciated.

Carelessness

My cousin told me that she was scheduled to have an operation in a private hospital in Lekki. She was told that her iron level was low and it needed to be boosted before the operation could be performed. She said that the most senior matron in the hospital was the one that gave her the injection. On her way out, the matron chased after her to tell her that she had administered the wrong dose of injection. Luckily, she had given her too little. Needless to say, my cousin decided to go and have the operation done in South Africa. That if such a mistake could have been made by a senior matron, she had no business having an operation in such an establishment.

Cover Up

There is no well established type of procedure and investigation when a death occurs in a hospital. Hardly, is there any investigation into the causes of the death and there are no measures subsequently implemented, to avoid the reoccurrences of such deaths.

Standard of Education

Is it just that the standard of education has dropped? In the old days, a certificate from UCH, Ibadan, was the equivalent of that of University College Hospital, London. Now, there is no longer any confidence in Nigerian medical training, so much so that doctors that are seeking opportunities abroad, now have to pass a series of exams in order to qualify for a job.

With all the sex for marks offences by lecturers, incessant strike actions, broken down/non- existent facilities in the medical schools, to name but a few, its no surprise that we are churning out doctors that are not up to the task.

Impunity

We live in a society where people are not held accountable for their actions, doctors are no different. Lately there has been an outcry against the Judiciary and the Legal Profession, but the truth of the matter is that the medical profession too, may be no different.

Some Reasons for Negligence Cited By Doctors Lack of Equipment

I interviewed one or two doctors who have worked abroad. One of the reasons that they cited for medical negligence is lack of equipment in Nigeria. Medicine has moved away from the guess work type thing of the 1800’s. Its no longer about you have a temperature, you may have malaria or fever, or typhoid. There is a simple blood test that will tell you whether you have malaria or not in five minutes.

There are diagnostic equipment like CAT Scan, MRI, and so on, but they are not so readily available here, and even when available, to do the tests can be very costly. Also the diagnostic machines that are available in Nigeria are often outdated and antiquated.

NEPA

Lack of electricity is a big problem. People have died on the operating table, when electricity supply is cut during a procedure. Storage of medication and specimens which have to be preserved at certain temperatures is impossible. This same medication that has not been properly stored due to lack of electricity supply loses its efficacy and is now prescribed to unsuspecting patients. Private Hospitals have to spend so much on investing in alternative means of power supply like generators, inverters, solar etc. This is then reflected in the prices of treatment being offered to patients, as costs have to be covered. Why then, won’t they tell you that you need an operation, when you don’t?

Integrity of Medical Personnel

The doctors also cited the man power and ethics that goes through the medical value chain. One doctor said that where in USA, you would have no reason to question the result of for example, a laboratory test, here in Nigeria, you worry about the integrity of the people, to the point that you ask for a re-test, because you doubt the veracity of the test or whether the laboratory assistant actually carried out the test or took a bribe to change the result!

NAFDAC

The Doctors said that NAFDAC was also a big problem because they are not on top of their game in certifying medications. The doctors stated that where the more common medications like ampliclox and so on are easy to find in the market, less common, new and more efficacious drugs, are not available in the market, because they have not received NAFDAC certification. NAFDAC staff need to go on proper world approved courses on medication regularly, to know what is extinct and what is current.

Sometimes, the drugs to treat patients for particular ailments are not available on the Nigerian market.

Patients

The doctors also said the patients themselves sometimes constituted an obstacle to their own treatment. They cited a lack of transparency as a big problem. Patients when asked whether they have any conditions they are being treated for, would sometimes answer in the negative, even when they do. Patients were fond of visiting several doctors on the same medical issue, taking different medication prescribed by the different doctors, and not revealing anything about their previous treatment and medication history to the new doctor. They also said that, on the average, most Nigerians do not embrace western medicine, they also do traditional and Church, sometimes coming to the hospital as a last resort, when the ailment which could have been treatable, may have become too advanced to be treated. Some like the Jehovah’s Witnesses, refuse blood transfusions, even when it is life saving.

The doctors suggested that there should be healthcare financing, just like government is doing agriculture financing for farmers. Also aggressive training in human resources and ethics.

It is obvious that the problems in the Nigerian Health Care Sector are complex and numerous. They are also very connected with the negative trends that have pervaded our society, like corruption, drastic fall in the standard of education, lack of vision, bad prioritisation, mismanagement and so on. Our healthcare sector is in dire need of revamping. To this end, Government and all the stakeholders in the health sector, will need to get together to forge a way forward, to improve medical care in Nigeria. It is imperative that this is done as a matter of urgency.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Kunle

    Very comprehensive article on a matter of urgent national importance. Will the MDCN (Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria) surprise us by responding to the germane points raised by this consumer of medical services? Or will it remain silent and reinforce the belief that it is the main culprit?

    • bigdaddy

      I am a doctor and i hope the MDCN responds.
      The problems afflicting medical institutions elaborated by the writer are spot on. The MDCN as far as i am concerned in Nigeria are only interested in collecting annual practicing license fees, accrediting medical institutions that train doctors but care little about discipline. Regulation of medical practice is largely borne by regulatory bodies set up by individual states. Many states do not have this agency or where they exist, are impotent.The mandate of the regulatory authority cited by the writer in the federal ministry of health is restricted to federal health institutions mainly.

      In as much as the systemic problems pointed out by the writer are spot on, the individual cases she pointed out are very difficult to adjudicate on based on the information she gave. There are many issues she raised that are difficult to reconcile because they just don’t make sense.

      1. She referred to “her little son” and i presume he is 14yrs or less. Except in very rare and not too common instances, fractures affecting the upper limb in young fast growing individuals are NOT FIXED BY USING PLATES, PINS OR WIRES!!! Her narration seems to suggest otherwise. Of course if there is a mal-union from a badly managed fracture, it then becomes mandatory to use plates or wires to fix the fracture.
      2. I have never heard of a fracture healing from back to front or is it front to back!!! i wonder who told her such things.
      3. And there is an orthopaedic surgeon for the arm different from the leg? NO please. There are however subspecialist that deal with specific complex types of fractures or a specialist who is adept at a new form of treatment perhaps pioneered by him. It is not all types of fractures that are sent to subspecialist
      4. Reducing a closed fracture is not an emergency and can be delayed for up to 72hrs or more if there are issues inherent to the patient that might jeopardise his life if administered an anaesthetic. He was right to delay her sons treatment till his stomach was empty.
      5. Yes there is a specialty called general medicine and Dr of all might be one.
      The general medical practitioner receives advanced medical training in many specialities. The training in each specialty however falls short of what an individual receives if he were to pick just one field. So yes he can treat different cases but the key to being a successful and competent general practitioner is to KNOW YOUR LIMITS AND REFER CASES YOU WERE TRAINED NOT TO TOUCH.Treating cancers is not part of his job description.
      6. Like i noted earlier, the information supplied in most of these cases are too scanty to apportion blame. The lady that died during laparascopy could well have died from anaesthetic complications. It is a minor surgical procedure but the fact you administer anaesthesia to the patient makes it as risky as any major surgery in terms of anaesthetic complications including mortality which can occur even in the best of centres.
      7. The medical units in NYSC orientation camps are mere dispensaries manned most often by the corper doctors. I will not take a lot of issues with an NYSC doctor because honestly their knowledge is limited. The fact tat they referred the corper is enough for me.
      Secondary hospitals in Northern NIgeria are death traps. It is unfortunate that was where this corper was referred to. Those systemic problems highlighted by the writer should be multiplied a thousand fold and only then will one begin to appreciate the rot in these hospitals. Those of us working in tertiary hospitals usually tell jokes about the secondary hospitals. One of them is that if by any chance anyone of us slips into a coma and someone decides to take us to one of such hospitals, we will promptly regain consciousness once the vehicle we are being transported in moves a single inch.. Again there is nothing much from the story told about this corper to determine why she died except an autopsy is carried out. It is only then one can say if she was properly treated for her ailment or if there was negligence.

      The case of the sickle cell child was very informative and one can easily pin point mis-steps.
      1. The doctors obviously misdiagnosed this child. Even when it was given to them on a platter by Aunty Dr they decided to allow their pride get the better of them.
      2. Admitting this patient on day one would have made a huge difference.
      Acute chest syndrome can be infective or non infective. It makes no material differnce whichever you are treating because differentiating them is purely academic as the treatment is the same. Analgesics, blood transfusion and antibiotics are the key to treatment with early recourse to icu treatment when pulmonary function is greatly impaired. The hospital did all these but THEY WERE TOO SLOW IN INSTITUTING the right treatment.
      3, The choice of Rocephin as the drug of first choice was poor. The standard drug is cystalline penicillin or any of the penicillins.
      Levofloxacin can be used in minors. The THEORETICAL concern about cartilage damage has not been proven.
      4. Unfortunately, there are no test to determine ab initio if a certain antibiotic will be efficacious. There are certain rules we follow before getting an antibiogram, which is to chose based on theoretical knowledge, antibiotics known to be effective against certain bacteria that are most notorious in infecting certain organs or tissues. Like i noted earlier, Rocephin was a poor first choice.
      If the events narrated about this child by the parents are correct, i believe the hospital should be held liable.
      There are many other issues raised by the writer which need further information to make any sense of. I am not saying there are no cases of mismanagement, negligence or outright quackery in Nigeria. But to reach that consensus on some of the cases raised, a lot more information should be made available. The one i find unbelievable is the reporting on a blank X-ray. Wow!!! It sounds so unbelievable i had to read it word by word several tines over to make sure i was not hallucinating.

      • Biodun Ogungbo

        Its too difficult to discuss the issues of medical malpractice without the right information. Third party information is wholly unreliable.

        • bigdaddy

          I concur absolutely.

  • edet

    it is however important to note that a doctor seeing a patient is likely more correct than one in the USA. a good doctor in the USA will mention that. Nigerians have died in the USA in the past. that doesnt make their doctors incompetent. the parents in this case interfered with treatment negatively

    • bigdaddy

      In this instance, Aunty Dr was right and the Drs handling the case were too slow in taking the right decisions.That is if the story told was factual

      • KlasJ

        Would it have been proper for a doctor in-situ to take ‘unsolicited advice’ from a person he doesn’t know and did not directly consult?

        Note that it was the patient’s mother that was relaying the off-site advice from ‘aunty dr’ to the doctor handling the case.

        • bigdaddy

          A good doctor is open minded. If what you are doing is not yielding the desired result you need to reevaluate what you are doing. Immediately you see the suggestion, it was all too apparent it was a reasonable probability which you needed to considered. It does not mean you immediately implement the suggestion. In the end, they grudgingly carried out the test that clinched the diagnosis for them. Every minute is critical to treating patients with this condition. Besides after analysing the complaints of this patient, acute chest syndrome was was supposed to be the leading differential diagnosis.

    • Yaspar

      Nigerians are better doctors than Americans? LOL!! That statement is laughable on its face. Better 419 scammers, sure. But doctors? N____a, please.

  • Biodun Ogungbo

    The article was balanced and fair though verbose. A necessary discuss if only people will engage in the right forum.

    It would be fantastic for the NMA and the MDCN to engage openly and honestly, clearing cobwebs in the mind of Joe public.

  • The Dioscuri

    This is a very detailed article and is spot on about medical negligence. It is unfortunate that that little boy passed on .
    Points I would like to make –
    1- I beieve an RCA – root cause analysis should be done by independent medical practitioners and lawyers to properly determine and identify the mistakes that were made .
    2- The referral system in our country is rather lopsided because such a child should have been referred/managed at a specialist paediatric centre ; on day 2 of hospital admission . and there need to be CLEAR guidelines for patient referral .
    I doubt that the “consultants ” had any training in APLS ( Advanced paediatric life support )
    3- While we criticise MDCN for having heavy feet when it comes to investigating and sanctioning ; The NBA should also revisit the medical laws as well and ideally doctors should be made to pay for indemnity insurance ;
    4-Doctors are not gods and Need to give patients clear communication and carry them along with their treatment .
    5- The society and culture also needs a rethink of of their views of health care professionals; I commonly hear patients tell me – “Na so my doctor give me ”
    My Sincerest condolences to the parents and may God give them the strength during this dark time .
    – Mr Oluwatosin Taiwo ( MBBS; MRCS )

  • onyebuchi IKEKAMMA

    Doctors in Nigeria are more of killers that healers. I am a living experience to inexpirience treatment by the so called certified doctors in Nigerian reference hospitals. They are only guessing. Nigerian doctors refuse to study medicine in qualified schools of medicine and end up killing people as if they are fowls. I was personally infected with bacteria at FMC Umuahia and with non circulating blood stream. The first observation in Germany under 20 minutes was that my blood is stuck and was not circulating. The German Professors exclaimed: “only God brrought you here. You could have died in your sleep”. I was saved and it took six months to remove the bacteria and bone transplant made that I may walk again. I should have played football with my limb had I gone to Germany immediately. The Professor told me. Nigerian doctors refuse to learn. They stay for three months and leave to make money. Arab docctors stay for five years to learn properly before leaving and so do Indian doctors. Why is it that Nigerian doctors refuse to go for further training. when they are sick they fly out for treatment. Shame!

    • bigdaddy

      I am sorry my brother for your unfortunate experience. I am just curious. Was it the whole blood in your body that was not circulating or was it to a specific part of your body. I presume it most be to a particular part of your body because only dead people have a ” non circulating blood stream” to their whole bodies to use your words.
      Any part of your body that has a total shut down of its blood supply will die off in an hour or two. So i am very sure that was not what they told you, or more correctly, you misunderstood what you were told.
      Your statement “You could have died in your sleep’ finally made me understand what they probably told you. You might have developed a clot in the vein of your leg which shut down circulation in that particular vein. If it gets dislodged it can travel and block the vessels in your heart or lungs and depending on the severity, you might end up with a massive heart attack and instant death. It might also travel to your brain causing a stroke which might either lead to paralysis or instant death depending on its severity. Mind you you could be awake and having a jolly good time and you can still end up with a thromboembolism (clots moving in your blood stream) and instant death. You dont have to be asleep.
      I dont know which year you were treated in umuahia, but i doubt if they will have the equipment or even reagents to diagnose that clot even if they suspect it.
      I also presume you must have had a bone ailment or fracture. Once you get an infection in your bones and is chronic, it takes 6months to a year to get rid of it even in the best of centres.
      Now the part you left out before you started accusing the hospital is what your problem was in the first place? Was it osteomyelitis or a compound fracture which will mean you probably went to the hospital with your bacteria.
      Even if you got the bacteria in the hospital it is not something that is uncommon. The hospital you went to also have hospital infections. No hospital hospital is immune from it
      Every doctor knows it takes 5 to 6 yrs to train to be a specialist. I, like all specialist i know of in this country go through those number of yrs. Now medical training does not stop once you become a specialist. You keep on updating your skills and knowledge once advances are made. All you need to do is to go for training of 3months to a year (depending on how complex or easy those procedures are) to centres where such knowledge and skills are available. You dont spend another 6yrs to learn a new procedure or treatment. Those that spend 5 to 6 yrs abroad go theere for their residency training to become specialists.
      Yes we fly out too my brother. How many of our hospitals have all the equipment necessary to carry out many sophisticated procedures? I was sponsored by my hospital for a yr and a half in france to learn laparascopic surgery. I am back to my hospital and have not operated a single patient using my new knowledge in 7yrs because our corrupt system. A contract was awarded for the equipment which cost 15million naira. The contract was inflated to 60million for this same equipment and a certain well connected someone highjacked the contract and supplied an obsolete non functional first generation equipment. Don’t ask me what i did please when we found out, its a long story. There are many more such examples that are even worse. This is a surgery that in government hospitals will not cost more than 100k which Nigerians go abroad and spend 500k on. The flight ticket is even more than the surgery fee in this Country. Do you know how much the federal government spent on me in the one and a half yrs in france? Close to 8million naira. So yes we fly out too if the need arises and we are also victims just like you of the corruption in this country, It is not due to lack of knowledge or skill.

      Go to the website of the national postgraduate medical college of Nigeria or the West African postgraduate medical college and make inquiries about how many specialist trained in Nigeria remain in the country. About 60% leave for greener pastures to the middle east, South Africa and Europe.I am sure they will not get jobs in all these places if they are not qualified.

      • onyebuchi IKEKAMMA

        You are making unnecessary defence. It took doctors in Germany 19 months before I was asked to return to Nigeria to continue with the physiotherapy. I came back to Germany and am still been taken care of. I hope you are not one of those who claim what you are not. You need to go for further training in Europe or America to improve on your level. In the school of Medicine in Nigeria, you are prepared for further studies. You must take advice and make no defence or else I will sue for damages. Stop killing innocent people with your half baked knowledge. Be warned!

        • bigdaddy

          Sue please. No one is stopping you. You just seem to be poorly informed and i was trying to point out inaccuracies in your narration. But alas you are not civil enough for me. Bye.

          • onyebuchi IKEKAMMA

            I am sorry you used the word civil and inexperienced. I don’t know who is more civil than the one who let go ignorance of our home doctors and tried to fix my problem myself than our home based quacks. I understood your explanations but it doesn’t change anything. Everybody knows how fantastically corrupt Nigerians are. Only God will save us. Thanks

  • Yaspar

    This is what happens when Africans try to practice medicine, a field that requires a higher IQ than 65.