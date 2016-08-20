Tinubu, PDP And The Road to 2019

PEDULUM By Dele Momodu, Email: dele.momodu@thisdaylive.com

Fellow Nigerians, you must be wondering what this title is all about. Please, calm down, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, one of Nigeria’s iconic politicians, is not about to dump his party, APC, for PDP, the party he fought hard with others to sack from power just last year.

The reason for bringing PDP into this article which largely concerns the Tinubu conundrum is very simple and straight-forward. PDP has suffered calamities upon catastrophes since General Muhammadu Buhari sacked President Goodluck Jonathan from office. It is hard to imagine, or believe, that a party that held Nigeria by the jugular for 16 solid years could attain meltdown so soon and almost disappear into oblivion.

One would have expected PDP, despite its electoral misfortune, to provide a formidable opposition to APC and keep President Buhari on his toes but that has not been the case. APC has wasted no time in sending PDP to an early grave by throwing poisonous darts at it from every angle.

The war against corruption has been a most veritable weapon with stupendous impact used by APC to scatter most of the PDP apparatchik to the winds. The strategy was to weaken them by showcasing the humongous corruption that was perpetrated and perpetuated during their reign. The PDP brand was thus obliterated in a jiffy. Many of their bigwigs confessed to nefarious and horrendous crimes of looting and brigandage. They coughed up or vomited incredible sums of cash.
All entreaties and shouts of a vengeful witch-hunt against President Buhari fell on deaf ears. The more they screamed the more they were horse-whipped into submission and made to weep bitterly.

As if that was not bad enough, PDP engaged itself in a war of attrition and became a house divided against itself. It was only a matter of time before it crumbled like the proverbial cookie does. Today, PDP has become its own worst enemy with the brickbats being thrown at one another by members of what used to be touted as the biggest political party in Africa. How are the mighty fallen!

The aim of my piece this week is to attempt what I did in 2014 when I wrote a permutative article titled ‘In Search of Mathematicians’. That was how I predicted a win for Buhari when many pundits still doubted such possibility. I intend to do so again in this column by painting a picture of what to expect in 2019. If you think that year is still far away, perish the thought.

The battle for the next Nigerian Presidential election started as soon as the last one was lost and won. The hurly-burly of the elections had not yet settled down when the potential gladiators picked up their gauntlets in readiness for the next combat.

The ruling party APC has suffered its own casualties as a result of its self-immolating wars of anticipation. What do I mean? The new men of power are already thinking ahead and wondering who may be too ambitious within their own fold. Any of such recalcitrant and ambitious rebels must be cut down to size, no matter his or her contribution to past victory and glory. Without mincing words, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, is the first victim and he has suffered massive collateral damage on account of suspicion. APC itself has suffered almost fatally in the process. The only thing holding it together for now is the fact that it is the party in power and thus presumably has limitless opportunities to distribute largesse to the army of party operatives and their cronies.

By this time next year, as this government enters its third year in power, reality would begin to set in and President Buhari will begin to discover and see original animals in human skin.
I foresee and predict a re-alignment of political forces from 2017. President Buhari will be encouraged and persuaded to run a second term by those who are currently profiting from his government. It is only normal and it is their legitimate right. Nothing stops the President from seeking a re-election within our Constitution. The only snag is that many politicians are going to gang up against him because they see him as an outsider in politics who has benefitted from their massive support but in return has been messing things up for them.

If the President remains stoically stubborn and refuses to play ball with politicians, he would have to fight dirty to win his ticket. It seems to me that he would have to do everything to retain the loyalty of one man by all means, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is almost impossible for any candidate to become President of Nigeria without the overwhelming support of the Yoruba and their current generalissimo, Tinubu, in particular.

Tinubu derives his stranglehold on power from his iron grip on Lagos. Lagos is a microcosm of Nigeria. Whoever controls Lagos owns the commercial nerve-centre of Nigeria, just like the California of America. Tinubu has been very lucky in that his anointed candidates, Babatunde Raji Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode, have been very cerebrally successful. The current Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, is already set, after just one year in office, to surpass all expectations.

According to impeccable sources, Buhari may therefore be forced to risk and pick Tinubu as his running-mate if push comes to shove. Tinubu’s protégé, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is the current Vice President, who comes with intimidating credentials but may not have enough political muscle to deliver enough votes to the kitty. The dilemma for Buhari is whether he should buck the trend set by his predecessors, starting from Shehu Shagari, and jettison his Vice President, especially when a cordial and mutually respectful relationship exists between them. In addition, Osinbajo has been doing exceedingly well and he is seen as one of the few shining lights of this Administration.
There is also the fact that Prof Osinbajo is a highly regarded and esteemed senior Christian figure and the President has needed him to silence those detractors that consider him an Islamic fundamentalist.

However, I believe that the controversy that could ensue from a potentially volatile Muslim/Muslim ticket may have been fixed substantially. Firstly, there is a precedent set by Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola the acclaimed winner of the 1993 elections who picked a fellow Muslim, Alhaji Baba Gana Kingibe, as his running-mate and still won in Nigeria’s freest and fairest election to date. Secondly, though Tinubu is a devout Muslim, his beloved wife is a hard-core Christian and a top-notch member of the same Redeemed Christian Church of God as the Vice President. Thirdly, there is the fact that Tinubu supported a Christian, Akinwunmi Ambode, as his anointed candidate for Governor of Lagos State, a deft move calculated to pacify those who may wish to foment religious crisis and conflagration then and in the future.

Tinubu is believed by many to have served Nigeria meritoriously and selflessly by suppressing his own personal ambition for that of others and it is believed that the kingmaker deserves a chunky reward the next time around if he so desires. He is acknowledged as being one of the most knowledgeable leaders in Nigeria today and a lot of people feel that his background in business and politics could bail Nigeria out of the economic quagmire of the moment. He is known to be a practical politician who knows how to make the world better for most people.

If the hawks succeed in getting Buhari to snub Tinubu because of his perceived threat to the President himself, the APC may split like PDP did before the collapse of the Jonathan Presidency.
One potential candidate is hovering in the wings and that is the Turaki of Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who has never hidden the fact that he wants the Presidency by all means. My next permutation is that the former Vice President and Tinubu who are two of the three most powerful and influential politicians in APC today (the third is Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki with his firm control of the Senate) may combine forces to thwart a Buhari re-election bid. They have been old allies since the time of Major General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua. If they join forces, it may therefore spell doom for those seeking the re-election of President Buhari.
After the seeming lull in the Buhari-Tinubu love, it seems the recent appointments given to some of Tinubu’s acolytes appear designed to assuage his feeling. But would this be sufficient to bury the combustive ambition of a man who believes he still has so much to give to his country?
The third option which also involves Tinubu in the mix is one on which for a variety of reasons Buhari chooses not to run again. Without doubt, there are several other forces contending for power in case Buhari decides not to seek re-election. In this category, Tinubu’s name still features prominently. No one can deny the ability of Tinubu to transform Nigeria the way he did in Lagos. It is presumed that Buhari may generously want to pay Tinubu back for the support he gave him. He may also want to leave a lasting legacy and shed the toga of an ethnic jingoist by handing over to a Southerner. If this happens, I foresee the visionary Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, a core Buhari loyalist, becoming Tinubu’s running-mate, notwithstanding that this is another Muslim/Muslim ticket. Many APC loyalists believe this combination may fly.
There is a fourth option and this is coming from the direction of PDP. The theory here is that PDP can still spring a surprise on Buhari and pay him back in his own coin. The PDP apologists believe the North has lost more under Buhari despite allocating many political appointments to the region. They are of the opinion that former President Jonathan did more for them and gave them access and respect than their own man Buhari who they accuse of being standoffish. This is the reason that many Northerners, apart from his kinsmen in the South South, have become the biggest promoter of PDP.
In case you think Jonathan is dead and buried politically, perish the thought! He still holds the biggest ace in PDP. In fact, many in PDP today see him as their best candidate in 2019 because some of his transformation agenda are beginning to come to fruition. They are hoping and banking on Buhari becoming so unpopular that Jonathan would be sorely missed by Nigerians who would practically beg him to come back.

The rising profile and the promotion of Jonathan in the international community is part of that systematic way of re-polishing, repackaging, redefining and preparing him for a return to power. Every attempt to smear him with a tar brush would be rebuffed by his die-hard loyalists who see Buhari as someone trying to kill any future role for Jonathan as Nigerian President. They are totally committed to ensuring that Jonathan is well protected between now and next year when serious politicking would have reached a crescendo again. The hope is that as a former civilian President, he can bounce back to power like President Mathieu Kerekou did in Benin Republic, when he returned in 1996 after quitting in 1991.
Who knows tomorrow?

  • Okenne

    Your permutations are serious wrong, there is no way Jonathan can ever rule Nigeria again, he has had his opportunity but he messed it up. And Atiku can never become a Nigerian president, this can’t possibly. Tinubu didn’t have an ambitious to govern Nigeria, he is a known king marker and is good in that role. We have good materials young guys who could rule Nigeria and we are looking forward for them to come out from hidden.

    • Orlando

      I don’t know why some of you waste their time to read the loads of rubbish this man spews out every Saturday. He should better retire to his village and become a Babalawo, albeit, an unsuccessful one at that. He is so unintelligent and it is still a big surprise to me that Thisday Newspaper has not shown him the door. It is always a joy to read Segun Adeniyi, Simon Kolawole, Shaka Momodu, Akin et al. This man called Dele Moodu is full of crap wasting space for Thisday.

    • Tunne

      Anything is possible in Nigeria….if Nigerians can vote Buhari as president then anything can happen…just about anything.

      • Cleansignorance

        Tunne, you have just hit the Bulls-eye! Yes, if Nigerians can vote Buhari into the presidency with a sane mind, same Nigerians can and will vote for SHIT or even a dead dog as President.

      • remm ieet

        This is the truth, my friend

  • Seriki Samuel Adinoyi (Jos)

    This article was carefully crafted to sell Tinubu. But unfortunately, Nigerians are wiser now. No thanks.

  • Full blooded Nigerian

    There is a Yoruba saying that reads “ode lo n dari aso ti a owo jade”, which literally translates to a party or function determines how one dresses for same.
    I think our folks from the realms of fourth estate should keep the governments at all levels, focused on economic issues , ay least till the end of the year.
    Enough of politicking. We are hungry. I know quite a number of people who still owe school fees for last session; but for the magnanimity of the schools, their children would not have been allowed to write exams or would have been sent home.
    Egbon, Please lets redirect the focus.

    • Iskacountryman

      the economy has tanked…

    • Nkechiorji

      That fat man must be advice by those close to him to either stop writing meanless and distasteful stuff or he should just hang his dried and drying pen.

      This was a complete trashy from the trashy master himself.

  • Liegeria

    Dele Momodu is trying to pour sand in Tinubu’s gaari. To the naive, this is an article selling Tinubu, but to the far sighted, this is an article setting him up for serious cut down.

  • ILE IFE

    Dele, I have one question for you: Who your Buhari don epp. Nigerians are dying of hunger and insecurity..and inadequacies of the last century in a 21st century and this is what your shallow intellectual intervention can churn out. Poor you. Shame on you. What concerns citizens that have lost jobs, parents who cannot afford school fees and families that have lost dear ones to the incompetence of this administration you so supported with Tinubu. See.. Most of them may not even live to 2017. Your Buhari is biting hard… Like that one who has come to steal, kill and destroy.

  • obinnna77

    What informs this wild speculation? There will be no 2019 without Buhari. The man is not Jonathan. He does not joke around with power. And, what’s lucky about Ambode and Fashola? They were carefully chosen, duh. Dele, stay onside, this configuration is for 2023. Try to carp your way into its good books, or learn patience.

  • NinjaK

    Story!
    Dele, If you like you can promote Tinubu and fly his kite to high heavens – it does not remove the fact that Tinubu is a rogue and he is all about himself!
    Better go & sit down somewhere

  • Unite2013

    Uncle Dee, thanks, it is just too early for another PDP government in 2019. The high level of unbridled and uncontrolled looting of the treasury by the Jonathan government is too recent to be forgotten so soon. Jonathan is not an option for the next election.

    • asuevie

      stale regional propaganda! Shame. Now they are owing almost 12months of salaries,stealing foods meant for IDPs. multiplying malnourished people. Shame!
      True,… Nigerians hope for GEJ administration now.

  • Jeff John

    This crap is for 2023 and not 2019

  • Spoken word

    Why do we have fools like dele momodu that insists on taking Nigeria backwards.

  • kalu9909

    Dele Momodu is at it again. Tinubu served the nation meritoriously and selflessly? This is a lie. He may have served meritoriously but not selflessly. Tinubu merited more than any governor and he is still meriting, He cannot do anything that would not benefit him or his cohorts.

    • Iskacountryman

      he is trying to set johnathan up for assasination…

  • E.Udah

    Nigerians can buy anything, sell anything and vote anything to rule them. That’s the unfortunate thing about us. Otherwise, this type of writeup and permutations will not make it to a Thisday Newspaper weekend Backpage while people are dying of hunger.

  • isi

    dele momodu and his Instagram article. it remains for him to post tinubu pictures… rubbish. zero fact

  • Oduna

    dele has lost touch or reality. he has nothing to say as to the way of our predicament. all he offers is permutation on a twenty nineteen there is no guarantee we see as one country if his principal continues on his present trajectory

  • Capt

    Give Dele an appointment so he can let us hear word

  • UOU

    Nothing to write again by this half baked yoruba lingua graduate, except provocative nonsense

  • Akin Malaolu

    Yoruba nation won’t vote APC if Tinubu is made a Vice-presidential candidate and this is AUTHORITATIVE.

  • asuevie

    Dele Momudu, i will report you to davido to silence you again.

  • karlheinzbergemann@yahoo.com

    You missed it dele when you wrote about Jonathan’s ambition to be presido. Sorry this guy is not hungry for power and from all indication he is beyond pleased as ex president. And your permutations of the north allowing your mentor tinubu …sorry to disappoint you that shall not happen even if buhari would love to which I doubt seriously

  • Buhari is a knob head.

    Buhari is just a complete disappointment, infact d man is just a Muppet & a pillock.

  • Buhari is a knob head.

    Buhari is just a complete disappointment, infact he is just a Muppet & a pillock.

  • postit

    Dele you forgot the 5th option. A new PDP will be formed and Tinubu and his 4 Governors will join them.
    The revolution has started and the train is gaining momentum. First causality was PDP. Who will be next ???

  • okbaba

    Uncle Dele, You no be politician again? Where your equation for power come land abi you don lose interest to be president again?

  • caltu

    Whaaat? Is Dele Momodu jobless and going bunkers? In this hard times when every one should be focused on what to do to get of the mess we find ourselves, Dele is busy spewing useless analyses and prophesy. What is the reward he got for being the first to predict that Buhari will win the 2015 election? Why the hurry to go into the unhelpful tale, when his house is on fire.
    And more importantly, what is the benefit to Nigerians, who want food on his table. I think people should not abuse privilages given to them. What is the purpose of trying to pit Buhari against Tinubu? Who are the beneficiaries? – jobless politicians or Nigerians? He simply want to set fire, where there is no smoke yet, and even if there is smoke, why fan it.
    Sometimes our journalist pretend that they are better than the politicians, but I think that they are largely responsible for misleading gullible politicians, by setting their minds in the wrong direction. Politicians will always play politics but to begin this early to goad them to disruptive actions, just to gain advantage and perhaps disrupt and distract government focus on delivering their promises, is a sure act of sabotage. This is utterly disappointing from a man who claims to love this country and wants to be it’s president. What he is saying is that, were he (Dele) the President today, all that will concern him will be the planning of his second term. We will then be left in the lurch, until he perfects his second term bid. That is sad. I will like to remind Dele that the only true way to guarantee a second term is to deliver on your electoral promises.
    Dele in this piece, does not consider the electorate to be relevant. He is one of those who believe that our elections are determined by the big names behind the candidate. The big names will always fix the result and win and if they don’t, mayhem is brought on innocent Nigerians.
    May be I will like to remind Dele again, that first, there has to be a country called Nigeria in 2019. Let’s secure it first. There are so many threats from all sides. His permutation and combination is not needed at the moment. For now, let all hands be on deck, to sustain and uplift our country, Nigeria and not to kill it with ethnic and religious politics.

  • abodes_124

    Dele the prophet , I disagree. Buhari will run again in 2019. He will win. APC won all seats in recent bye elections in IMO state . Yes IMO in 2016 with economy in recession and the blood of Imo citizens slaughtered y GMBs agents while commemorating their forbears on 30th May not yet dry o the ground . By 2019 not only will PDP be completely decimated by this government but INEC would have perfected its system so well that GMB will be awarded 99.9% of all votes cast. Tinibu and Atiku will be in Kirikiri and Kuje respectively . Let see who is the better prophet.

  • AmenWolf

    From the moment dele momodu contested for the office of the presidency I knew he was a Buffon and politically naive hence this latest bull crap is not surprising.

    Now let me tell you my permutation.

    PDP will dissolve and come under another canopy. All the PDP operatives that made apc victory possible will join the new group.

    Half the north won’t vote Buhari again due to hunger and Fulani supremacist criminality.

    The new PDP candidate will pick a running mate from SS. The SS and SE block vote combined with 50 of the north that won’t vote Buhari again will win the elections. (Ekiti and Ondo state in the Southwest) will also vote the new PDP.

  • Baron

    Are you saying that Nigerians want to see mama peace as their first lady again? You can’t be serious!

  • prince

    This is one of the greatest article I have read lately. You have clearly peeped into our road to 2019 and am personally with you on this without being bias. You are 100% correct with your analysis. It’s very objective considering the trend of the Nigerian elections and politics in last 40 years.

  • Edward Osadebay

    Bob Dee can permute as much as he likes but the one that will not fly is a certain Goodluck Jonathan coming back to power.

  • Hajenu

    The only thing I am pretty certain of in 2019, Buhari will not be able to go for a second term because of the effects of old age! I was pretty surprised by the mental sluggishness of the President in a recent interview, even when you compare with his senior, OBJ!
    The rest, I cannot be bold. Another thing though,… I think the country is too polarized for a Muslim – Muslim ticket,…it won’t fly!

