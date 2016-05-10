WAEC Happy with Conduct of May/June 2016 Examination

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has described as successful the conduct of its May/June 2016 diet examination, few days to the end of the exercise.

The Public Affairs Officer (PAO) of the examination body, Mr. Damianus Ojijeogu, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos.

This year’s May /June diet of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) started in February and will end on May 13.

According to him, there has been no negative report since the examination started, especially in states with security concerns.

“We are happy with the turnout of events so far.

“The examination has come and almost concluded without recording any hitch from various centres around the country.

“We are particularly happy that the conduct of the examination is going on smoothly in states with security issues.

“This is largely due to the fact that we made use of our staff who are indigenes of those areas as well as deployment of new technology.

“In all, the conduct of the examination is a huge success even with a few days to the end of the exercise.

“The only hitch we recorded was fuel scarcity which almost affected our logistics and movement of staff and materials,’’ he said.

Ojijeogu said marking of the scripts would begin in June to enhance early release of results.

He expressed the council’s appreciation to the supervisors and the examiners for their efforts and commitment toward the conduct of the examination.

Ojijeogu, however, noted that a lot still needed to be done in the aspect of discipline.

“We appeal to the states ministry of education to always send their staff that have proven integrity to represent their schools,’’ he said.

He assured of the council’s commitment to quality service delivery.