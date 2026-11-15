 When Billionaire, Taiwo Afolabi, Shut Down Lagos for Son

When billionaire businessman Dr Taiwo Afolabi throws a party, Lagos knows better than to expect anything ordinary. For the maritime mogul, celebrations are not merely social gatherings; they are carefully choreographed spectacles where luxury, class and meticulous attention to detail converge.

Over the years, Afolabi has earned a reputation for hosting some of the most elaborate social events in the country. Whether in business or social circles, his friends know that an invitation to one of his parties comes with an assurance of exceptional hospitality, lavish entertainment and an unmistakable touch of opulence. He is, after all, a man who understands the art of celebrating others and has never been shy about making a grand statement when the occasion calls for it.

That familiar Afolabi magic was on full display on Sunday, November 1, when the SIFAX Group chairman and his elegant wife, Folashade, hosted Nigeria’s high society for the grand finale of their son, Damilola’s wedding celebration.

Popularly known as L.A.X in the music industry, the Afrobeats star had exchanged marital vows with his longtime girlfriend, Emmanuella Gbinijie, in a destination white wedding in Malta in September. But if the European ceremony offered an intimate and exotic celebration of love, the Lagos reception was an extravagant homecoming that carried all the hallmarks of the Afolabi signature.

The venue, the exquisite Harbour Point, Victoria Island, was transformed into a breathtaking celebration ground. From the elaborate floral arrangements and bespoke decorations to the dazzling lighting and carefully curated ambience, no detail appeared to have been overlooked.

Inside the venue, it was a gathering of Nigeria’s business, political, entertainment and social elite. The who’s who turned out in their numbers to celebrate the union and honour both the Afolabi and Gbinijie families.

As expected, hospitality was in a league of its own. Tables were generously stocked with an assortment of premium cognacs, whiskies and champagnes, while guests were treated to an impressive spread of continental and indigenous delicacies. Entertainment was equally spectacular, with live music, a DJ and appearances by some of L.A.X’s colleagues in the entertainment industry adding colour and rhythm to the evening.