The Eternal Love Story of Aisha Achimugu and Her Late Husband

Businesswoman Aisha Achimugu has carved a niche for herself as a woman of influence and accomplishment. The Kogi State-born entrepreneur is accustomed to the demands of the corporate world and the attention that comes with moving in influential circles. But beneath the polished public image is a woman whose heart still beats to the rhythm of a love story interrupted by death.

That much became evident last Tuesday when Achimugu took to social media to remember her late husband, Suleiman Achimugu, on what would have been his 74th birthday. What followed was an emotional outpouring that offered a rare glimpse into the private world of a woman who, for once, traded the language of business and social engagements for the tender vocabulary of love.

It was more than a birthday tribute. It was a deeply personal letter to the man she fondly called her handsome husband, best friend and forever Honey.

“Today, you would have turned 74. Seventy beautiful years. A milestone I imagined celebrating with you, surrounded by our children, laughter, love, and the beautiful memories we would have continued creating together,” she wrote.

Achimugu’s tribute was not confined to matters of the heart. She also celebrated the professional legacy of her husband, whom she described as one of the most intelligent engineers she had ever known. His contributions to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company and the oil and gas industry were significant.

According to her, he was a man who opened doors for people on the strength of their competence and character, irrespective of their backgrounds or connections.

She also credited him with giving her the wings to pursue her own aspirations, adding that the strength and confidence he instilled in her continue to sustain her.

His death during the COVID-19 pandemic, she recalled, changed the course of their family’s history, leaving an absence that time has not erased.

For Achimugu, the celebration of her husband’s 74th birthday was therefore more than an exercise in remembrance. It was an affirmation of a bond that neither distance nor death could diminish.