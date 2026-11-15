More Troubles for ‘Fake’ Agency DG, Adeniyi

For Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, the man accused of wearing the toga of a Director-General of a non-existent presidential agency, the clouds gathering over his head appear to be getting darker.

Just as the dust surrounding the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) seemed to be settling, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has stirred up another storm, expanding the charges against Adeyemi from 22 to 36. Four civil servants have also been brought into the case as co-defendants. The officials are reportedly drawn from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Office of the Accountant-General and the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

The latest twist has widened the circumference of the controversy, suggesting that the alleged enterprise may have involved more than one individual operating behind the scenes. Among the allegations levelled against Adeyemi are forgery of official documents, impersonation of a public servant and the alleged use of inducements to secure government facilities, including office accommodation and official vehicles.

But the courtroom drama has not been without its own theatrical interruptions. At the latest proceedings on November 9, the arraignment of the five defendants could not proceed following the absence of one of the newly charged officials, reportedly hospitalised. The court consequently adjourned the matter until November 18.

Beyond the personalities caught in the web, the unfolding affair has cast an uncomfortable spotlight on institutional safeguards and the vulnerability of public bureaucracy to alleged manipulation.

The curtain has not fallen yet, but with the charges multiplying, the coming days may yet unveil more chapters in this extraordinary tale of alleged official impersonation, questionable authority and a purported agency whose very existence has become the subject of a courtroom battle.