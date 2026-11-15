Kayode Ajulo: The Making of a Global Leader and the Unending Quest for Knowledge 

In Dr Kayode Ajulo, SAN, Ondo State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, scholar and politician meet in one man. This same man was at the University of Cambridge when he said he was cutting his course short to return to Akure for an APC rally. Reports say he funds the executive leadership programme himself.

=Ajulo was born on January 1, 1974, in Ibadan, and attended Aquinas College, Akure. He earned an LL.B. in 1999 and an LL.M. in 2006 from the University of Jos, then a PhD in Workers’ Rights from Middlesex University London.

Between degrees, he worked at the Federal Ministry of Justice and at Emmanuel Chambers, and in 2004 founded Kayode Ajulo & Co., known as Castle of Law. He is a Fellow of the UK Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

The honours came steadily, as one might expect for someone of such prodigious talents: the national award OON in 2022, the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2023, and traditional titles including Mayegun Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland and Bamofin of Akure Kingdom.

Did we mention politics and his early foray?

Ajulo was a union executive at 17, later a Labour Party national secretary, ran for an FCT senatorial seat in 2011 and founded the Egalitarian Mission for Africa that year.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa appointed him Attorney-General in February 2024. He has since championed the Anti-Land Grabbing Law, a state Criminal Records Database and digital legal services, and leads the pioneer Nigerian Bar Association Mentorship Committee.

In June 2026, at the Justice Matters Conference in The Hague, he introduced “The Capitol” initiative to brand Ondo as a hub for pragmatic justice.

In November 2026, after a Federal High Court ruling nullified the ADC leadership, it was Ajulo who urged parties to respect internal democracy. He also declared that Aiyedatiwa would deliver a landslide for President Bola Tinubu in 2027, and he chairs the legal committee of the Ondo APC presidential campaign council.

With such a profile, it is only normal for a seat to be set aside for him on the global leadership stage.