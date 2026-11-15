Akokwa Set for Grand Cultural Celebration as Eze Okoli Marks 25 Years on Throne 

All roads will lead to the ancient kingdom of Akokwa in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State this December as the community rolls out the drums for its prestigious Odu Obi Festival, an elaborate cultural celebration expected to attract traditional rulers, political leaders, captains of industry, socialites, cultural ambassadors and other distinguished guests from across the country.

The festival, which has become a significant fixture on Akokwa’s cultural calendar, will have a special dimension this year as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of the ascension of the kingdom’s traditional ruler, His Royal Majesty, Eze Okoli, the 11th Obi of Akokwa, to the throne of his forefathers.

For the monarch, the double celebration presents an opportunity to bring together the traditional institution, the political class, the business community and the social establishment in a gathering that celebrates heritage, leadership and community identity.

According to the programme of events, the week-long festivities will hold from December 25 to 29, with activities designed to showcase the rich customs, traditions and cultural splendour of the kingdom.

An alumnus of Abia State University, Okoli has continued to promote the Odu Obi Festival as a platform for cultural preservation, tourism development and the celebration of Akokwa’s heritage. Previous editions attracted tourists and culture enthusiasts to the community.

The 2026 celebration will be the third Odu Obi Festival organised by the monarch since ascending the throne.

Beyond the pomp and pageantry, the occasion promises to be a meeting point for influential personalities and members of the Akokwa community at home and abroad, as they celebrate a monarch’s silver jubilee on the throne and the enduring cultural identity of their ancestral kingdom.