UBA’s Abiodun Coker Named among Top 50 Men of Impact

Nume Ekeghe

The Team Lead, Media Relations at United Bank for Africa (UBA), Abiodun Coker, has been recognised by The Industry Newspaper Limited as one of Nigeria’s ‘50 Men of Impact’ for his contributions to corporate communications and brand building within the African financial services sector.

Coker was honoured alongside other prominent professionals in the media industry at the second edition of The Industry Top 50 Men of Impact, in Lagos recently.

The recognition highlights his role in strengthening corporate communications, enhancing brand equity and shaping the reputation of one of Africa’s leading financial institutions.

Held under the theme: ‘Responsibility and Impact: The Role of Men as Builders of Brands, Businesses and Society’, the event brought together industry leaders and professionals to examine the role of men in driving institutional growth, building enduring brands and contributing to societal development.

Coker, who is being celebrated in the ‘Impact Maker’ category, is a seasoned media relations and corporate communications practitioner with over 12 years of experience. Throughout his career, he has played a pivotal role in effectively shaping strategic communication plans, orchestrating high-impact media campaigns, and driving brand engagement for the pan-African banking institution.

His expertise spans earned media strategy, executive media coaching, crisis communications, and brand journalism.

His efforts have contributed significantly to reinforcing UBA’s brand equity and solidifying its position as a top-tier financial powerhouse across Nigeria and the broader African continent.

The organisers described the platform as an annual roll of honour for 50 distinguished Nigerian men who have shown exceptional leadership in building lasting brands, thriving businesses, and a better society. The 2026 list was compiled following a thorough review of each candidate’s professional achievements, entrepreneurial leadership, brand stewardship, and societal contributions over the past year.

Confirmed panellists include Franklin Ozekhome of Chain Reactions Africa; Stephen Onaivi of mediaReach OMD Nigeria; Yinka Adebayo of OMG WeCa (Omnicom Media Group); and Otis Ojeikhoa of Brands Optimal Limited. They will be joined by Emmanuel (Charis) Adediran, Business Unit Director and Head of Strategy.

Led by Convener, Goddie Offose, the event organisers noted that the panellists were carefully selected to represent the full spectrum of brand-building across the industry ecosystem. The line-up includes leaders who built agencies from scratch, expanded media investments within a challenging economy, engineered experiential platforms, and spearheaded strategy for major Nigerian brands.