Gov Eno Send 2027 Draft Budget of N1.2trn  Assembly for Approval

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Íbom State Governor, Umo Eno, has directed the transmission of approved draft of 2027 Recurrent and Capital budget of N1,200,000,000 to the State House of Assembly for legislative action.

The State Commissioner for Information, Aníekan Umanah, said in a statement yesterday that the draft budget of state was approved at the enlarged State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

The draft bill has a projected Recurrent Revenue of N1,062,000,000, projected Recurrent expenditure of N431:296,691,320; Projected Capital receipts and expenditure of N768,703,308,000

The Executive Council also considered a memo for the 2026 Supplementary budget of N1,100,460,835,290 which represents a downward review from the original figure of N1,584,271,856,630.

The council said the review became necessary for the realignment of Government expenditure and priorities in response to the shortfall in projected revenues against budget.

The governor said the supplementary appropriation is designed to provide for newly established Government institutions and Agencies such as the Ministry of Aviation and Airport Development, Akwa Ibom State Electricity Regulatory Commission, Senator Oluremi Tinubu Senior Citizens Centre and Akwa Ibom State University of Education.

Others include: Equity financing for Ibom Air, Solar Powered Water project in the 369 Wards, Provision for Ibom International Market, Ikot Ekpene, funding for Gully erosion, equipment for the Command and Control Centre, amongst others

Similarly, Council approved that the Supplementary budget bill be forwarded to the State House of Assembly for consideration and passage.

The Council received reports on the review of the state owned investments to optimize profitability, and planning for Christmas unplugged.

“FGPC Memos on various projects and programmes were ratifified, including

additional Works for the Construction/Rehabilitation of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Complex, Uyo

“Implementation of ARISE-GIFA Solar-Powered Water Projects Across the 369 Wards of Akwa Ibom State; additional Works for the Completion of Ibom International Convention Centre, Uyo.

“Procurement and Distribution of 2026 Christmas Packages to citizens in the 2272 villages of the State; construction of 1.814 km access roads to terminal building with 800 metered underground drain and side drain at Victor Attah International Airport.

Other ptojects considered were construction of 5.66km Flood Control Project at Dakkada Luxury Estate, Airport Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Also considered were the construction of the Corporate Headquarters of Ibom Broadcasting Corporation at Dominic Utuk Avenue, Uyo; reclamation and Channelization of Erosion Control at Dakkada Skill Acquisition Centre, Ikot Ada Idem, Ibiono Ibom LGA, Akwa Ibom State.

“Renovation of Ibibio Union Museum, Expansion of the of the Ibibio Union Museum, Driveway expansion and provision of other facilities at the Unity Park, Uyo.

At the meeting, the governor was presented with the international safety Leadership Award by Afrisafe International for institutionalising occupational safety in public work space.