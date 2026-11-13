Firm Unveils Initiative to Help Nigerians Bridge Financial Gaps

Nume Ekeghe

Zedvance Finance Limited has introduced ExtraCash, a new credit product aimed at helping Nigerians meet immediate financial obligations, access funding for personal and business needs, and pursue opportunities without waiting for their next income.

The product, which is available through the Zedvance mobile application, is targeted at salaried professionals, creatives, entrepreneurs and small business owners who require additional financing to manage everyday expenses or support their plans.

The launch comes against the backdrop of growing financial demands on individuals and small businesses, where unexpected expenses and pressing commitments can often disrupt carefully laid-out plans.

Speaking on the launch, Acting Managing Director of Zedvance Finance Limited, Mr. Adegoke Orimolade, said the product reflected the company’s understanding of the different financial pressures individuals and businesses face.

“We know that life comes with different financial needs, and sometimes, you need a little extra to keep things moving. With ExtraCash, we want to make it easier for eligible Nigerians to access credit when they need it, whether it is for personal expenses, work, or business. It is about giving people more room to handle their needs and pursue their plans. That is what we mean when we say, ‘Show Up Ready with ExtraCash,’” he said.