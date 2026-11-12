Lekki Port Holds Art Exhibition, Winners Emerge in Painting, Others

The management of Lekki Port, promoters of Lekki Deep Seaport, has hosted an art exhibition featuring paintings and sculptures at its facility in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, showcasing creative works inspired by the port’s history, development, and relationship with its host communities.

The exhibition contest featured students from the Fine & Applied Arts department, University of Lagos (Unilag), with 16 entries submitted for the painting category while the sculpture category attracted 11 entries, all with a total of 27 entries from the students.

In the sculpture category, Hands of Nations, created by Joseph Udoh, Tope Ebini, and Israel Morenikeji, emerged as the overall winner.

In the painting category, Kolawole Eunice Morenikeji emerged as the winner, with Samuel Idowu Ogundipe securing second place. Favour Sinmiloluwa Akande and Bonuedi Emmanuella Dzifa jointly finished in third place.

Both the winners in the painting and sculpture segments went home with a cash prize of N500,000 each while the first and second runner-ups for the two segments received cash prizes of N300,000 and N150,000.00 respectively.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director, Lekki Port, Wang Qiang, commended the students for their creativity and talent, particularly their ability to translate the history and identity of Lekki Port into artistic expressions, while calling for sustained cooperation among stakeholders to support the port’s growth and future development.

Qiang also acknowledged the contributions of the university’s faculty and students to the exhibition, noting that their sculptures and paintings reflected their understanding of the port’s journey and its relationship with the surrounding communities.

Also speaking, the Head of Department, Fine and Applied Arts, University of Lagos,Prof. John Adenle commended Lekki Port for providing the students with a platform to translate their artistic knowledge into practical works, explore their creativity and showcase their talents beyond the lecture room.

Adenle explained that the artworks offered more than visual expressions, as they documented the history of the host community, captured its present transformation and presented perspectives on its future.