Lagos Gets 5 New CNG Stations to Cut Transport Costs, Power 8,400 Cars Daily

• Facilities bring cheaper, cleaner fuel closer to Lagosians

• Tinubu directs 500 more outlets toward national network of 1,000

Peter Uzoho





Lagos State yesterday took a major step toward cheaper and cleaner transport on with the inauguration of five Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) daughter and last-mile retail stations across the state, a project expected to directly ease the cost pressures faced by drivers, businesses and commuters.

The stations, developed by Ibile Oil and Gas Corporation (IOGC) with support from the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF), are located in Idimu, Ogolonto, Abule Egba, Ajah and Oko-Oba.

Together, the stations can hold 45,640 standard cubic metres of gas and, at full capacity, fill about 8,400 cars per day using natural gas produced in Nigeria.

Each facility has 24,000 standard cubic metres per day of compression capacity and 9,800 standard cubic metres of storage capacity, designed specifically as last-mile retail stations serving consumers closer to where they live, work and conduct business.

The impact include less time on queues, more time earning, an easier-to-plan fuel bill and cleaner air on roads shared by millions.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, who inaugurated the facilities, said there was particular significance in commissioning the projects in Lagos, a state that occupies a special place in the public-service journey of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ekpo said the President Bola Tinubu has specifically directed the expansion of CNG infrastructure nationwide, including an additional 500 CNG refuelling stations towards a planned national network of 1,000 stations, with emphasis on ensuring that the benefits translate into lower transportation costs for Nigerians.

For a dynamic economy such as Lagos, he said the implications were significant as every additional CNG station expands the ecosystem required to give motorists and commercial transport operators a viable alternative fuel.

He said it brings cleaner gas closer to the point of consumption and supports the broader objective of making CNG increasingly accessible across Nigeria.

Ekpo stressed that success must not be measured by the number of stations commissioned, but by impact: whether infrastructure helps reduce operating costs for transporters and businesses, whether those savings reach commuters, and whether Nigerian families begin to feel tangible relief.

He commended IOGC and the Lagos State Government for embracing the opportunity, describing it as exactly the type of Federal-State-private-sector collaboration that must be replicated across the country.

He also commended MDGIF for continuing to perform its catalytic role.

“In the State where President Tinubu helped to lay the foundations for a modern, investment-driven economy, we are today commissioning infrastructure that advances his national vision of a gas-powered economy. That is continuity of vision. That is leadership translated into infrastructure. And that is Renewed Hope in action.

“Let the gas flow, let vehicles be powered, let businesses benefit, let transportation costs come down, and let the impact be felt by the people”, Ekpo added.

The Managing Director of IOGC, Mr. Temitayo Gbajumo described the inauguration as a significant milestone, not only for the company, but for Lagos State and Nigeria’s broader drive towards a cleaner, more secure and more sustainable energy future.

He thanked President Tinubu, whose visionary leadership and commitment to gas utilisation have provided the impetus for the rapid expansion of CNG infrastructure across Nigeria, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his consistent support and strategic leadership.

Gbajumo said IOGC had a mandate to deliver 15 CNG stations across Lagos State.

He said the company had earlier commissioned four stations in Ikota, Agege, Ogudu and Ojota, and was now commissioning an additional five, with the remaining six at different stages of completion to be commissioned by Q1 2027.

“This project is about creating an ecosystem that delivers affordable energy to Nigerians, reduces transportation costs for businesses and households, and provides the infrastructure required to support the widespread adoption of CNG-powered vehicles,” he said.

The facilities, he said, represent IOGC’s commitment to supporting the federal government’s gas expansion programme and Lagos State’s vision for a cleaner and more efficient transport sector.

According to him, they also reflect the power of collaboration between government, industry stakeholders and regulators in achieving outcomes that deliver tangible benefits.

He commended MDGIF, contractors, consultants, regulators and the dedicated IOGC project teams whose professionalism made the achievement possible.

“As we commission these stations today, we reaffirm our commitment to invest in expanding access to cleaner energy, stimulate economic activity, create jobs and enhance the quality of life of our citizens,” Gbajumo said.

The Executive Director of MDGIF, Mr Oluwole Adama, said the five stations show national policy finding its way into everyday life.

Behind the numbers, he said, were real people: the danfo driver in Abule Egba, the keke rider in Ikorodu, the trader taking goods to Mile 12 market and the young professional commuting from Ajah.

He urged transport operators, fleet owners and businesses to take full advantage of the facilities, and urged IOGC to maintain the highest standards of safety, service and operational discipline, noting that commissioning is only the beginning.