COP31: Bowen Calls for Stronger Global Cooperation Amid Multiple Crises

Chiemelie Eze in Antalya, Turkiye

COP31 President of Negotiations, Chris Bowen, has called for stronger international cooperation to tackle the growing climate crisis, warning that the world is facing multiple interconnected challenges ranging from energy insecurity and armed conflicts to rising living costs and technological disruption.

Bowen made the call during the High-Level Segment for Heads of State and Government at the ongoing 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

Describing the situation as a “polycrisis”, he said the convergence of these challenges had created uncertainty, confusion and anger among populations across the world.

He said the developments had placed multilateralism and international cooperation under pressure, but argued that the challenges required stronger global collaboration rather than a retreat from collective action.

Bowen maintained that the transition to renewable energy, electrification and diversification of energy sources could help countries address energy security concerns while advancing climate objectives.

He also argued that increasing electricity demand from artificial intelligence and data centres should be harnessed to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy.

The COP31 negotiator warned that climate change was no longer a distant threat, pointing to glacial collapse in Nepal, heat-related deaths in Europe and the intensifying effects of El Niño as evidence of its growing consequences.

Referring to Tuvalu, one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries, he said limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius was an existential issue for communities threatened by rising sea levels.

“The latest science tells us that we will overshoot 1.5,” Bowen said, adding that countries must respond with urgency, solidarity and resolve to limit the consequences.

He noted that every fraction of a degree mattered for human lives, communities, economic stability and the environment.

Bowen also highlighted the progress made through international cooperation, saying global projections of warming had fallen from about four degrees before the Paris Agreement to approximately 2.6 degrees.

He said investments in clean energy reached $2.2 trillion last year, twice the amount invested in fossil fuels, while employment in the clean energy sector had surpassed jobs in the fossil fuel industry globally.

Outlining priorities for COP31, Bowen identified electrification, adaptation and resilience, and climate finance as major areas requiring urgent attention.

He said the conference would seek to increase electricity’s share of global energy consumption from about one-fifth to one-third, with the 35 by 35 pledge providing a pathway towards that objective.

On climate finance, he called for funding to become faster, simpler and fairer, enabling countries to translate their national climate commitments and adaptation plans into viable projects.

Bowen expressed concern that only 0.2 per cent of climate finance for adaptation reached small island developing states, insisting that the imbalance must be addressed.

He also welcomed Türkiye’s leadership on the Antalya Ocean Declaration, noting that oceans absorb almost 30 per cent of human-generated carbon dioxide and more than 90 per cent of excess heat caused by global warming.

He said COP31 presented an opportunity to move ocean and climate action beyond discussions towards practical and investable solutions.

Bowen said the Australian and Turkish presidencies had engaged with participating countries to develop priorities that would accelerate implementation and strengthen confidence in the multilateral climate process.

He stressed that the success of COP31 would depend on progress across the full negotiating agenda and the ability of governments to demonstrate their commitment to tackling climate change.

He urged participating countries to approach the negotiations with a willingness to listen, work together and compromise, saying the conference must demonstrate that international cooperation could still deliver meaningful results.