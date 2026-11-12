‘Compliance to Regulatory Standards Determines Access to Domestic, Export Market’

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola C. Adeyeye, has stated that compliance to regulatory standards would open export opportunities for Nigerian manufacturers in the global market that require “evidence of regulatory compliance and quality assurance.”

According to her, compliance to regulatory standards is a competitive advantage in both domestic and export markets.

She described strong regulatory compliance as the foundation for food and drug safety, public health protection, consumer confidence, and global market competitiveness, stating that “organisations that prioritise quality, continuous improvement, and regulatory excellence will be better positioned to succeed in both local and international markets.”

Adeyeye stated this last week in her keynote address on “Strengthening Regulatory Compliance for Competitive Nigerian Business,” at a “Roundtable Breakfast Meeting” that was organised by the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

She said: “In today’s business environment, compliance is no longer just a legal obligation. It is a competitive advantage. Companies that consistently produce safe and high-quality products earn public trust, strengthen their reputation, attract investment, and gain greater access to both local and international markets.”