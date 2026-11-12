31 Years After, Ogonis Renew Demands for Justice Over Murder of Saro-Wiwa, Others

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Ogoni socio-cultural group, KAGOTE (Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme), has called on the federal government to use the Ogoni Remembrance Day to focus on the development of Ogoniland in honour of Ken Saro-Wiwa and other Ogoni who lost their lives in the struggle.

The president of KAGOTE, Chief Lesi Maol, made the appeal in Port Harcourt on Tuesday during the commemoration of the yearly Heroes Day (also Ogoni Martyrs Day) to mark the execution of Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni activists on November 10, 1995, by the military government of General Sani Abacha.

He said that the history of Ogoni oil is written not only in economic figures, but also in the sacrifices of Saro-Wiwa and others who stood for the dignity and wellbeing of Ogoni communities.

Maol said that while KAGOTE appreciates the efforts of the federal government and the Rivers State government in addressing the developmental needs of the Ogoni, more should be done to boost development in the area in order to improve the lives of the people.

According to Maol, the Ogoni people are willing and ready to work constructively with the federal government towards a peaceful, responsible and mutually beneficial resumption of oil activities in Ogoniland.

Maol stressed the talks on oil resumption deserves seriousness, wisdom and responsibility, noting that KAGOTE’s objective is the transformation of oil into an “instrument of reconciliation, environmental recovery, economic empowerment and generational prosperity.

The KAGOTE president said: “November 10 must be more than a day of mourning. It must also be a day of accountability, renewal and recommitment to the development of Ogoniland. Our departed heroes deserve more than annual tributes. They deserve a living legacy reflected in the wellbeing of our people.

“We must continue to strengthen our relationship with government at all levels, development institutions and the private sector. We recognise that sustainable progress requires partnership, constructive engagement and a willingness to identify areas of common interest.

“KAGOTE remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote peace, strengthen public institutions, improve social welfare and create economic opportunities for Ogoniland.”

He said: “ KAGOTE respectfully advocates that the agreed confidence building measures should be substantially implemented, with visible and verifiable outcomes, before the conclusion of any final Memorandum of Understanding.

“These measures should address the concerns of our people, demonstrate good faith and provide the assurance necessary for meaningful negotiations. We equally believe that credible, transparent and inclusive congresses should be convened across the four Ogoni Local Government Areas of Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme.”

He added:” I wish to express our appreciation to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his administration’s commitment to dialogue and the pursuit of a lasting resolution to the Ogoni question.

“We equally acknowledge the efforts of the Rivers State Government, the Ogoni Dialogue Committee and other stakeholders who have contributed towards advancing this important national engagement.

“We recognize the opportunities that responsible resource development can create for our communities, Rivers State and Nigeria at large. Our position is not one of opposition to government or resistance to development.

“Rather, it reflects our determination to ensure that this historic opportunity produces lasting benefits, addresses the concerns of our people and establishes a relationship founded on mutual trust, fairness and respect.”

According to Maol, the Ogoni Bill of Rights, adopted 36 years ago, remains a remarkable testament to the foresight, courage and collective vision of Ogoni founding leaders.

“Decades after its adoption, it continues to command respect because its authors understood the aspirations of their people and the responsibility they owed to future generations.

Maol also called for stronger coordination between relevant regulatory institutions, HYPREP, host communities and prospective operators to ensure that environmental restoration, public health protection and responsible resource development.