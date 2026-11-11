Nigeria Records High Noma Burden as FG Unveils N70bn Oral Health Plan

• Says over 80% of Nigerians have never visited a dentist

•Two in three children suffer untreated tooth decay

Ayodeji Ake





The federal government has disclosed that Nigeria carries one of the highest burdens of Noma globally, particularly in the North-West and North-East, raising concerns over the country’s oral healthcare challenges.

The government also revealed that more than 80 per cent of Nigerians have never visited a dentist, while two out of every three children live with untreated dental caries.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, made this known yesterday in Abuja during the commemoration of National Noma Day and National Oral Health Day, where he unveiled the National Oral Health Strategic Plan 2026–2030.

The five-year strategic plan, which requires an estimated N70 billion for implementation, is designed to improve access to affordable oral healthcare, strengthen preventive services and integrate dental care into the country’s primary healthcare system.

Salako described Noma, a rapidly progressing infection that destroys the tissues of the mouth and face, as a preventable disease that should have no place in the 21st century.

He explained that the disease often begins as a gum infection in malnourished and immunocompromised children but could progress within days to severe facial disfigurement, disability and death if not treated promptly.

“Noma is a disease that should have no place in the twenty-first century. What often begins as a simple gum infection in a malnourished and immunocompromised child can, within a matter of days, result in devastating facial destruction, disability and even death if left untreated,” he said.

The minister noted that survivors of the disease also face stigma, social isolation and exclusion from their communities.

He, however, described the World Health Organisation’s recognition of Noma as a Neglected Tropical Disease in 2023 as a significant milestone in efforts to address the condition.

According to him, the federal government has strengthened Noma surveillance through its integration into the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response system, while efforts are ongoing to equip primary healthcare facilities to identify and refer suspected cases at the earliest stages.

Salako said the government had also trained frontline healthcare workers, traditional healers and traditional birth attendants in 19 states on the early identification of Noma and other oral diseases.

He added that although the disease was more prevalent in the North-West and North-East, the training exercises had also led to the identification of cases in the South-East, South-South and South-West.

“This underscores the need for a coordinated national response. Our ethos is that no child should die or suffer permanent disfigurement from Noma in Nigeria again,” he said.

The minister identified poor nutrition, inadequate oral hygiene and delayed treatment of childhood illnesses as some of the factors that increase children’s vulnerability to Noma.

He said the disease could be prevented through good nutrition, exclusive breastfeeding, routine immunisation, proper oral hygiene and prompt treatment of illnesses such as measles and malaria.

Beyond Noma, Salako warned that poor oral health had wider implications for national health outcomes, noting that dental diseases could affect learning, productivity, nutrition and general wellbeing.

He said untreated toothache could prevent children from concentrating in school, while adults with diseased or missing teeth could experience difficulties eating, speaking confidently and securing employment.

“Oral health is not merely about teeth. Poor oral health can worsen diabetes, increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and contribute to adverse pregnancy outcomes,” he said.

The minister also expressed concern over the country’s shortage of dental professionals, disclosing that Nigeria currently has approximately one dentist for every 38,000 people, compared with the World Health Organisation’s recommended ratio of one dentist to 7,500 people.

He said the situation, coupled with the high cost of dental services and widespread out-of-pocket payments, had forced many Nigerians to seek treatment only when pain or serious complications developed.

To address the challenges, Salako said the federal government would integrate oral healthcare into primary healthcare services through the Sector-Wide Approach and the Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

He explained the initiative would expand access to oral health education, preventive services, basic diagnosis and referral systems, particularly at the grassroots.

The minister also disclosed that the Federal Executive Council had approved the National Centre for Oral Health Establishment Bill 2026 and forwarded it to the National Assembly for enactment.

On the newly launched strategic plan, Salako said it was developed in collaboration with the Nigerian Dental Association, other professional dental bodies, academic institutions, development partners and state governments.

He said the plan prioritised preventive care through improved access to fluoride toothpaste, school-based oral health programmes, sugar-reduction initiatives and the integration of oral healthcare into nutrition, maternal and child health programmes.

It would also focus on training and equitable distribution of dental personnel, including dental therapists and dental surgery technicians, improving primary healthcare infrastructure and equipment, strengthening referral systems and expanding access to oral healthcare across all 774 local government areas.

The minister urged state and local governments to domesticate and implement the plan, while calling on development partners, including the WHO, UNICEF and the FDI World Dental Federation, to sustain their support.

He also urged health professionals to embrace collaboration and integrated, people-centred healthcare delivery.

Salako particularly commended Médecins Sans Frontières and the Noma Aid Nigeria Initiative for their interventions at Noma treatment centres in Sokoto and Abuja.

He said the federal government remained committed to eliminating Noma as a public health problem and ensuring that affected children and their families received timely and appropriate care.

“On this National Noma Day, let us renew our collective resolve to ensure that no child is left behind, no case goes undetected and no family is denied lifesaving care,” he said.

“Through strong leadership, sustained investment, strategic partnerships and community engagement, we can eliminate Noma as a public health problem in Nigeria, protect the dignity of survivors and ensure that every Nigerian has access to quality oral healthcare.”