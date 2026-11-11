Oando, LAMATA Roll Out Electric Buses, Target Wider Adoption of Clean Transport

• Pilot buses transported 788,000 passengers, covered 433,000km

Sunday Ehigiator





Oando Clean Energy Limited (OCEL), the renewable energy subsidiary of Oando Energy Resources, in partnership with the Lagos State Government, has commenced the full deployment of electric mass transit buses in Lagos following the successful completion of a two-bus pilot scheme.

The rollout, undertaken in collaboration with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), marks a major step in the company’s efforts to promote cleaner transportation and reduce carbon emissions in Nigeria’s public transport system.

The two buses deployed during the proof-of-concept phase have transported approximately 788,000 passengers, covered 433,000 kilometres and saved about 216,000 litres of diesel, with close to zero downtime.

In the first nine months of 2026 alone, the service recorded more than 212,000 passenger journeys, with an average capacity utilisation of 73 per cent.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the initiative aligned with the state’s ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“This is more than the introduction of new buses. It is a practical demonstration of our commitment to reducing transportation-related emissions, improving air quality, and building a public transport system that serves both present and future generations,” he said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of LAMATA, Abimbola Akinajo, welcomed the development, noting that the initiative was supported by more than two years of operational data gathered during the pilot phase.

She said, “Ultimately, the success of this initiative will not be measured by the number of electric buses introduced, but by the quality of service they provide and the positive impact they make on the community experience of Lagos residents.”

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Oando Clean Energy Limited, Ademola Ogunbanjo, said the company had gathered sufficient operational experience to move from the pilot stage to full deployment.

“We have done the work, gathered the data, and built the practical experience required to move confidently from proof-of-concept to deployment.

“Our objective is not merely to encourage Nigerians to adopt electric vehicles, but to demonstrate through practical experience that electric mobility can work efficiently, reliably, and sustainably in our environment,” he said.

Ogunbanjo disclosed that the company was also developing a comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem that would include charging infrastructure, after-sales services, technical training, spare parts supply chains and local vehicle assembly.

He said the company had secured the necessary licence to undertake local vehicle assembly, describing the development as an important step towards building a domestic electric vehicle industry.

“This is how we move beyond importing electric vehicles to building an industry,” he said, adding, “If it can work in Lagos, it can work anywhere in Nigeria.”

Representing the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry, Olasupo Olusi, the bank’s Divisional Head, Infrastructure Finance, Ibitoru Olutoyin Ubosi, said the investment aligned with its mandate to stimulate economic growth.

“Transportation connects people to jobs, to businesses, to markets, and to opportunities. The quality of our transportation systems therefore has a direct bearing on our economic competitiveness and the well-being of our citizens. Investing in cleaner, reliable mass transit is an investment in both,” she said.

Similarly, Yutong West Africa Country Account Manager, Damian Li, said the introduction of electric buses in Lagos represented an important development in the expansion of green public transportation across Nigeria.

“Electric buses are already running in the UK, South America, Europe and the Middle East. Now they are right here in Lagos. This is much more than handing over buses. It is the start of a green public transport future for Lagos and Nigeria,” he said.

Li said Yutong would support the initiative through charging infrastructure, after-sales services, mechanic training and spare parts supply.

The buses are equipped with air conditioning, onboard Wi-Fi, 360-degree cameras, wheelchair accessibility and priority seating for elderly passengers.

Each Yutong-built bus has a capacity of 79 passengers, comprising 39 seated and 40 standing passengers.

The new buses are expected to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2026, with LAMATA managing their deployment on behalf of the Lagos State Government.