Mopelola Adeniyi Champions Biography Writing to Preserve Nigerians’ Untold Stories

Bennett Oghifo

For many Nigerian families, the death of an elderly relative can mean the disappearance of an important part of their history. Accounts of family origins, ancestral relationships, personal struggles and significant events are often passed down orally, with little written documentation to preserve them for subsequent generations.

Although oral traditions remain an important part of Nigeria’s cultural heritage, the absence of permanent records has raised concerns about how much of the country’s personal and institutional history could be lost as generations pass.

It is a concern that Lagos-based writer and biographer, Mopelola Adeniyi, has sought to address through her work in biography writing and legacy documentation. Adeniyi, who founded The Scribes Media Ltd, has spent more than a decade documenting the lives and experiences of individuals across different backgrounds, including public figures, business leaders, royal families, and prominent households.

Her work involves researching personal histories, conducting interviews, examining available records and developing written accounts that capture not only the achievements of her subjects but also the circumstances and experiences that shaped their lives.

Speaking on the importance of preserving personal histories, Adeniyi said many families do not recognize the value of documenting their experiences until those who possess the information are no longer alive.

“Every family has a history, but much of that history exists only in the memories of people who may not always be around to tell it. When we lose those individuals without recording their experiences, we lose details about our origins, the decisions that shaped our families and the lessons that could have been passed to another generation,” she said.

According to her, biography writing should not be limited to political leaders, celebrities or individuals who have attained national recognition. She believes the experiences of parents, grandparents, community leaders and business founders also provide valuable accounts of Nigeria’s social and cultural development.

Through The Scribes Media, Adeniyi has undertaken projects involving personal memoirs, family histories, corporate biographies and accounts connected to traditional and religious institutions.

Such assignments often require extensive research because personal recollections may differ, particularly when events occurred several decades earlier. Establishing dates, tracing family relationships and understanding the circumstances surrounding important decisions can involve reviewing photographs, correspondence, institutional records and interviews with several individuals.

Adeniyi explained that one of the most demanding aspects of biography writing is ensuring that the final account goes beyond a chronological presentation of achievements.

“A person’s life cannot be properly understood by simply listing where they worked, the positions they occupied or the awards they received. There are experiences behind those achievements, including difficult decisions, personal sacrifices and moments that changed the direction of their lives. Those are the details that help readers understand the person behind the accomplishments,” she said.

The importance of such documentation extends beyond individual families. Many Nigerian businesses, schools, religious organizations and traditional institutions have histories closely associated with their founders and early leaders.

Where these experiences are not formally recorded, subsequent generations may struggle to understand the circumstances surrounding the establishment of such institutions or the contributions of individuals who played important roles in their development.

For researchers and historians, personal memoirs and biographies can also provide firsthand accounts of social change, economic activities and community development that may not appear in official archives.

However, the documentation of personal histories presents its own challenges. Oral accounts are sometimes affected by incomplete recollections, conflicting narratives and the absence of supporting records. This places considerable responsibility on biographers to examine available evidence and distinguish between personal memories and verifiable historical information.

Adeniyi said the process requires patience, sensitivity and a willingness to examine different perspectives, particularly when documenting family histories or the lives of individuals whose decisions affected others.

On why families should consider documenting their histories while older generations are still alive, Adeniyi said the process becomes considerably more difficult when important witnesses are no longer available.

“People often assume there will always be another opportunity to ask their parents or grandparents about the past. Unfortunately, that opportunity does not last forever. There are questions that only certain people can answer, and once they are gone, even the most detailed research may not recover everything they knew,” she said.

Founded by Adeniyi, The Scribes Media focuses on biography writing, ghostwriting and legacy documentation, working with individuals and institutions seeking to preserve personal experiences and historical records in book form.

Her work comes amid a broader need to document aspects of Nigeria’s social history that remain outside formal historical records, particularly the experiences of families, entrepreneurs, community figures and institutions whose contributions are often known primarily to those within their immediate circles.

While official archives preserve important records of political and institutional developments, personal biographies can offer another perspective by documenting how individuals experienced and responded to events within their communities.

For Adeniyi, the value of such accounts lies not merely in celebrating the lives of their subjects but in ensuring that their experiences remain accessible to future generations.

As families continue to rely on oral accounts to preserve their histories, her work raises a question that extends beyond biography writing: how much of what Nigerians know about their families and communities today will still be available to those who come after them?