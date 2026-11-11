Leadway  Named Official Insurer of Lagos Trade Fair

Ebere Nwoji

Leadway Assurance, a subsidiary of Leadway Group, has for the second time been named the official insurer of the 2026 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) which holds from November 6 to 15th 2026.

The 40th edition of the fair, organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), is holding at Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan Lagos, and will end on November 15th 2026.

As Official Insurer, Leadway Assurance will provide seamless insurance solutions and personalised consultations to exhibitors and visitors throughout the 10–day fair.

Speaking on the partnership, Executive Director, Retail & Partnerships at Leadway Assurance, Kikelomo Fischer, said the renewed partnership reflected the brand’s dedication to supporting and protecting enterprises and businesses in Nigeria.

“At Leadway Assurance, we have a deep belief in the power of enterprise, especially small and growing businesses, the engine of the Nigerian economy, who duly deserve partners that stand with them as they build”. She said.

Fischer, said returning as official insurer of the Lagos International Trade Fair for a second year clearly showed how interested Leadway is in the growth of SMEs.

“The fair brings thousands of entrepreneurs, buyers and investors together, and we are proud to protect that ambition while helping businesses understand how the right cover safeguards their goods, their people and their future, she stated.

She added that the fair also offered Leadway Assurance a valuable opportunity to engage business owners directly, listen to their needs, and introduce solutions tailored to the realities of running a business in Nigeria.