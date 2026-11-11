  • Tuesday, 10th November, 2026

Ecobank Targets 35,000 Visitors, Others at December Adire Festival

Business | 1 second ago

Nume Ekeghe

Ecobank Nigeria has announced plans to host a special December edition of its Adire Lagos festival, targeting over 35,000 visitors and more than 150 Nigerian and African brands as it seeks to deepen support for small businesses and unlock opportunities within Nigeria’s growing creative economy.

The three-day event expected to be held in Lagos, will bring together fashion designers, textile merchants, artisans and other creative entrepreneurs, providing a platform to showcase their products, attract new customers and expand their businesses. 

Speaking ahead of the festival, Head, SMEs, Partnerships & Collaborations at Ecobank Nigeria, Omoboye ODU, said the December Edition reinforces Ecobank’s commitment to the creative economy by connecting culture and creativity with real commercial opportunities for African businesses.

“Ecobank Adire Lagos has grown beyond being simply an exhibition. It is an SME and creative enterprise platform that connects culture with commerce, giving businesses visibility, access to customers and opportunities to grow. Our ambition is to ensure that the creativity we celebrate also translates into sustainable businesses, jobs, market access and economic value.”

She added: “December presents a particularly exciting opportunity. Lagos comes alive with Nigerians returning home, tourists, families and consumers looking for authentic experiences and locally made products. We want to bring that audience together with some of the most exciting African designers, artisans and creative entrepreneurs, giving our SMEs an opportunity not just to showcase, but importantly, to sell, build relationships and reach new customers.”

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