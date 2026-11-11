GTI Group Congratulates Flamingos on Historic World Cup Triumph

GTI Group, strategic partners to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), have joined many soccer-loving Nigerians, fans and organisations in congratulating Nigeria’s U-17 Women’s National Team, the Flamingos, on their historic triumph at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco, describing their remarkable achievement as a moment of immense national pride and a significant milestone in the history of Nigerian and African football.

The Flamingos were crowned world champions on Saturday, November 7, 2026, following a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Japan in the final played in Rabat, Morocco. Goals from Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku secured Nigeria’s first-ever title in the competition, making the country the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

In a press statement issued by GTI Head of Media & Publicity, Mr Andrew Ekejiuba, in Lagos, he commended the young Nigerian football ambassadors for their courage, resilience, discipline, determination and outstanding fighting spirit, which saw them overcome formidable opposition to emerge champions of the world.

Ekejiuba noted that the victory was particularly significant because it came at a time when the performances of some of Nigeria’s national football teams had attracted considerable concern and observed that the Flamingos had restored hope, rekindled national pride and demonstrated that Nigeria still possesses an abundance of footballing talent capable of conquering the world when given the right platform, preparation, encouragement and institutional support.

“Flamingos have given Nigerians a compelling reason to celebrate. Their triumph is not just a victory for a football team; it is a victory for Nigeria, for African football and for every young girl who dreams of becoming a professional footballer.

“We are immensely proud of Flamingos for demonstrating that with commitment, discipline, teamwork and the right support, Nigerian football can rise to the highest level of international competition under the leadership of an indigenous Head Coach Akeem Busari, ” he said.

Reacting further, Ekejiuba acknowledged the efforts of the NSC, NFF leadership, technical crew, coaches, medical personnel, administrators and everyone who contributed to the team’s historic journey, urging the Federation to build on this achievement by creating a sustainable structure for the development of women’s football in the country.

He also noted that the Nigerian football industry offers enormous opportunities for businesses, given the country’s population, commercial potential, abundance of talented young players and the unparalleled passion Nigerians have for the beautiful game.

“The success of Nigerian football should be a collective responsibility, requiring strong collaboration between government, private investors, football administrators, the media and other stakeholders. Therefore, Corporate Nigeria must rise to the occasion because the development of football cannot be left entirely to the government. The private sector has a critical role to play through sponsorships, investments in infrastructure, support for academies, grassroots competitions and professional clubs.

“GTI Group firmly believes that Nigerian football has enormous commercial and economic potential, and the Flamingos’ victory is another convincing demonstration of what our country can achieve when talent is supported and given the right opportunity,” he said.

Ekejiuba further affirmed that the Flamingos’ World Cup triumph should be seen as the beginning of a new chapter in the development of Nigerian women’s football and emphasised the need for the NFF and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that the players who have brought this historic honour to Nigeria are properly nurtured, monitored and provided with opportunities for continuous development.

“The transition from the U-17 level to the U-20 category and eventually to the senior national team must be supported by a carefully designed development pathway, regular competitive exposure, quality coaching and professional football opportunities.

“Nigeria must not allow the momentum generated by the Flamingos’ success to fade away, but should instead use the achievement as a springboard for sustained dominance in African and global women’s football.

“The Flamingos have shown us what is possible. We must now build on this achievement by ensuring that these girls and other emerging talents are properly developed into the future stars of the Falconets and Super Falcons.

“Our desire should be to have a continuous production line of talented female footballers who can represent Nigeria successfully at every level of international competition.

“Therefore, Flamingos’ World Cup victory must mark the beginning of a new era for Nigerian football that would remain a source of inspiration to millions of young Nigerians and serve as a reminder that the country’s football future remains bright when the right investments, leadership and development structures are put in place,” he concluded.