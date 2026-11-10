RMAFC Reviews Alternative Funding for Nigeria’s Foreign Missions 

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) is reviewing alternative funding arrangements for Nigeria’s diplomatic missions abroad to ensure sustainable financing and improve operational efficiency.

RMAFC Chairman, Dr Mohammed Shehu, said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Technical Working Group on the Review of Funding Arrangements for Nigeria’s Foreign Missions.

Shehu, while declaring the meeting open, said the review was aimed at developing a transparent, predictable, affordable and sustainable funding framework for the missions.

He said the exercise followed a presidential directive of October 14, 2026, authorising a comprehensive fiscal and technical review in collaboration with relevant government agencies.

“Nigeria’s missions abroad are the enduring symbols of our sovereignty and the foremost instruments of our international engagement.

“Through them, we protect the interests and welfare of Nigerians overseas, strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations, advance trade and investment, and project the dignity and aspirations of our nation.

“The capacity to discharge these obligations should not be undermined by recurrent uncertainty in the provision and administration of essential services,” he said.

Shehu said the commission’s concerns followed observations during official study tours and engagements with personnel of Nigerian diplomatic missions in several countries, which exposed the operational consequences of funding constraints.

He said RMAFC’s involvement was backed by Paragraph 32(c), Part I of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

He said the provision empowered the commission to advise governments on fiscal efficiency and methods of increasing revenue.

He clarified that the review was not intended to encroach on the statutory responsibilities of other institutions but to complement their efforts through coordinated fiscal, administrative and operational expertise.

According to him, the working group is expected to submit its report, alongside a programme of action for implementation, to President Bola Tinubu not later than December 11, 2026.

He said the review would assess existing funding arrangements, identify the causes of funding instability, evaluate alternative options and recommend a framework aligned with the country’s public financial realities.

The RMAFC chairman said addressing the challenges required more than increased budgetary allocations, emphasising the need to examine the timeliness of fund releases, budget formulation and execution.

He also identified foreign exchange arrangements and expenditure management as important areas requiring attention.

Shehu urged members to consider international best practices while ensuring that proposed solutions remained consistent with Nigeria’s legal, constitutional and institutional frameworks.

He said the working group should be guided by credible financial and operational evidence, inclusive deliberations and practical recommendations that could be implemented within prevailing fiscal constraints.

Shehu said the exercise was not intended to apportion blame but to achieve greater coordination across government and establish a durable funding framework commensurate with Nigeria’s diplomatic responsibilities.

He said the final report should identify preferred funding options and provide a practical implementation plan with clear timelines, institutional responsibilities and necessary administrative or legal measures.

He called on participating ministries, departments and agencies to accord the assignment priority and provide timely access to relevant information to ensure completion within the stipulated period.

He assured Nigerians that RMAFC would provide the necessary secretariat coordination and technical support to facilitate the working group’s activities.

Shehu added that effective diplomatic representation depended on the country’s capacity to meet its obligations, safeguard personnel, respond to citizens’ needs abroad and engage international partners confidently.

He said such efforts must be balanced with fiscal discipline and accountability.

The representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation attended the meeting.

Others included the Budget Office of the Federation, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission and Nigeria Immigration Service, among other agencies. (NAN)