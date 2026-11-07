RIIDM Releases Seven Track EP

by Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Fast-rising act, Shamah Ayomikun Jacobs, fondly called RIIDM (feeltheriidm), is steadily making his mark in Nigeria’s creative industry with the release of his debut EP, ‘Obeying the Middle’, on Friday, November 6, 2026, marking another significant milestone in his musical journey.

Featuring songs produced by Drummason, The Kezez, Drilly, and Switchy Beat, the seven track album contains tracks namely Closer, Darling, Blessing, I Do, Mogbe, Falling, and Lowo. Driven by originality, rhythm and creativity, he transforms emotions and everyday experiences into captivating sounds.

RIIDM appears set to make waves with this new collection of songs gaining streaming numbers. His released songs, available on major digital music platforms, include Okay, Chosen, What’s Left, Hold On, and IDO, bearing his artistic identities as a recording artist, singer, and songwriter.

Originally from Kogi State, RIIDM was born in Ilorin, Kwara State, grew up discovering his passion, artistic direction, and eventually finding his creative path in Lagos. Born into a Christian family with a pastor as his father, he courageously chose to pursue his musical dreams, carving his own path beyond expectations.

Beyond music, his expertise in graphic design and video editing allows him to combine sound, visuals and storytelling into a distinctive artistic experience. His story reflects courage, determination and the pursuit of dreams, positioning him as an emerging creative voice in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.