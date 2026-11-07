NATOP Unveils Nigeria Tourism Passport at WTM London

Charles Ajunwa

The Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) has unveiled the Nigeria Tourism Passport at the World Travel Market (WTM) London, as part of efforts to promote the country’s tourism destinations and attract international visitors.

The initiative was launched during the third Global Launch hosted by AITEC World at the international tourism gathering.

NATOP President, Mrs. Bolaji Mustapha, who delivered a goodwill message at the event, described the Tourism Passport as a strategic initiative designed to improve access to information on Nigeria’s tourism destinations and create opportunities for industry growth and collaboration.

She said the passport would serve as a practical guide and marketing resource, introducing international visitors, tour operators and investors to the country’s diverse tourism attractions, including its culture, heritage, nature, festivals and hospitality.

Mustapha commended AITEC World for providing the platform to showcase Nigeria’s tourism potential, strengthen international partnerships and improve the country’s visibility in the global tourism market.

She said the global gathering offered Nigeria an opportunity to attract greater attention to its tourism offerings and position the country as a competitive destination.

“We are particularly proud that NATOP is using this occasion to globally launch the Nigeria Tourism Passport. It is a strategic initiative aimed at promoting Nigeria’s tourism destinations, enhancing accessibility and creating new opportunities for tourism growth and collaboration,” she said.

The NATOP president reaffirmed the association’s commitment to building strategic partnerships to strengthen Nigeria’s position in the international tourism market.

NATOP, the umbrella body representing tour operators in Nigeria, promotes the country as a preferred tourism destination through destination marketing, partnerships and tourism product development.