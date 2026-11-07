M4STV To Beam Flamingos Vs Japan U-17 World Cup Final Live Today

Nigerians will be able to watch the Flamingos’ historic FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final against Japan live on M4STV on Saturday, following approval by FIFA for the station to broadcast the encounter within the country.

M4STV will bring viewers extensive coverage of the final, with seasoned broadcasters Toyin Ibitoye and Ralph Chidozie George leading the live transmission. The studio programme will begin at 6pm, ahead of the 7:30pm kick-off.

The final offers Nigeria an opportunity to win their first U-17 Women’s World Cup title and become the first African nation to claim both the boys’ and girls’ U-17 world crowns.

Coach Akeem Busari’s Flamingos reached their maiden final after an impressive recovery from a 2-1 opening defeat to Poland. They subsequently defeated Puerto Rico and two-time champions Korea DPR in the group stage before eliminating Mexico 2-1 in the Round of 16 and overcoming Venezuela in the quarter-finals.

Nigeria then produced an outstanding performance to defeat Brazil 3-1 in the semi-finals, registering 30 attempts on goal to book their historic place in the final.

Oluebube Umejiaku leads the Nigerian scorers with three goals, while Awawu Bashiru and Oluwakemi Adegbuyi have two each. Kanyinsola Yusuf, Queen Joseph, Mary Dunstan, Precious Oscar and captain Azeezat Oduntan have also scored.

Japan, however, will provide a formidable challenge. The Little Nadeshiko are appearing in their fourth final and have scored 150 goals in the competition’s history, the highest tally by any country.

They booked their place in Saturday’s showdown after drawing 1-1 with defending champions Korea DPR before winning the semi-final penalty shootout. Japan previously won the title in 2014 and finished runners-up in 2010 and 2016.

The final will take place at Pitch 3 of the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30pm Nigerian time.

M4STV will provide live coverage through its streaming platform, reinforcing its position as a hub for news, entertainment, sports, hospitality and health. The station offers audiences news and analysis, diverse entertainment, live sporting action, hospitality insights and health content.

With Ibitoye and George leading the broadcast from 6pm, M4STV is inviting Nigerians to join the coverage and watch history unfold as the Super Flamingos pursue their maiden world crown.