Jos Family Christmas Festival as New Face of Plateau Tourism

Conceived in 2023 as a strategy to convert Plateau State’s abundant tourism assets into economic value, the Jos Family Christmas Festival is rapidly evolving into a flagship destination event, writes Yemi Kosoko

For decades, Plateau State has worn the title, “Home of Peace and Tourism” with pride. The cool weather of Jos, dramatic rock formations, cascading waterfalls, wildlife reserves, and rich cultural diversity have long distinguished the state as one of Nigeria’s most naturally endowed destinations.

Yet for many years, much of this potential remained largely untapped.

Today, however, Plateau State is pursuing a new vision: transforming its tourism assets into economic opportunities. At the heart of that strategy is an initiative that is rapidly becoming one of the state’s most recognisable tourism products, the Jos Family Christmas Festival.

According to the General Manager of the Plateau State Tourism Corporation, Pwajok Chuwang Nyam, the festival was conceived not merely as an entertainment event but as a deliberate economic and tourism development tool.

“The major reasoning behind having a Jos Family Christmas Festival was that, having recognised the fact that Plateau State is endowed naturally as a tourism destination, the question became how to move these natural endowments from potentials to real economic wealth and value for Plateau,” he explained.

The festival was first introduced in December 2023, just months after Governor Caleb Mutfwang assumed office.

Tourism officials recognised an opportunity in the Christmas season, one of the world’s busiest travel periods, and sought to position Plateau State as a destination of choice for domestic tourists.

The result was the Jos Family Christmas Festival, a month-long celebration designed to attract visitors from within and outside the state while simultaneously creating business opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

“We felt Plateau needed to position itself to begin to cash in on this money spinner,” Pwajok said.

Unlike conventional holiday events, the festival was deliberately structured as an inclusive family experience. Activities range from Christmas markets and children’s playgrounds to music concerts, theatrical performances, gaming centres, beauty pageants, sports events, and cultural exhibitions.

The organisers have also created room for private sector participation, supporting independently organised events that contribute to the festive ecosystem.

One such initiative is the Graffiti Music and Basketball Festival, introduced in 2024 to attract younger audiences and expand tourism offerings beyond conventional Christmas celebrations.

The Christmas Festival’s growing significance led Governor Mutfwang’s administration to institutionalise December as Plateau State’s official Tourism Month.

This policy direction has effectively transformed the entire month into a calendar of tourism-focused activities.

Among the flagship events is the annual Unity Carol and Praise Festival, a three-day gathering that attracts religious leaders, public officials, entertainers, and visitors from across Nigeria which had witnessed personalities like former Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon, former President Olusegun Obasanjo while this year’s event has secured the consent of former President Goodluck Jonathan and pioneer Executive Secretary Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission John-Kennedy Opara as special guests at the event.

Held at the Ten Commandments Prayer Ground in Du, the event serves as the ceremonial opening of Plateau’s festive tourism season.

Another attraction is the state’s community-focused New Year Crossover and Fireworks Display, which gathers residents and visitors at the Secretariat Roundabout in Jos to usher in the New Year.

Together, these programmes have helped create what tourism stakeholders now describe as a complete December tourism package.

While festivals provide visibility, Plateau State’s tourism authorities acknowledge that long-term growth depends on infrastructure and attractions.

Consequently, government efforts have extended to the revitalisation of tourism facilities across the state.

Among the most notable interventions is the ongoing upgrade of the Jos Wildlife Park, one of Nigeria’s most iconic conservation assets.

According to Pwajok, the park had suffered years of neglect and increasing urban encroachment. To address those challenges, the state government has constructed over 17 kilometres of perimeter fencing and undertaken extensive renovation of existing facilities.

Plans are also underway to modernise animal enclosures, redesign internal road networks, and expand visitor experiences.

The state government is additionally exploring international partnerships, including ongoing engagements with the Republic of Namibia, aimed at acquiring additional wildlife species for both the Jos Wildlife Park and the Pandam Wildlife Park.

The Solomon Lar Amusement Park is also receiving renewed attention. Once largely existing in name alone, the facility is being repositioned through partnerships with private investors to become a fully functional amusement destination.

The Christmas Festival may be the newest face of Plateau tourism, but it is built on foundations established by the state’s remarkable natural attractions.

Among the state’s most popular destinations are: Shere Hills, renowned for hiking and panoramic views. Assop Falls, one of Nigeria’s most beautiful waterfalls. Kurra Falls, combining natural beauty with historical significance. Wase Rock, a spectacular volcanic isenberg and bird habitat. Riyom Rock Formation and the Kerang Highlands, celebrated for their unique geological formations. Others include the Jos Wildlife Park, one of Africa’s rare urban wildlife parks. Pandam National Park, known for its biodiversity and the National Museum, Jos, home to important artefacts linked to the Nok civilisation.

Complementing these attractions is Plateau’s distinctive climate, often described as one of the most pleasant in Nigeria, making the state attractive throughout the year.

Beyond infrastructure and events, the state government is pursuing institutional reforms aimed at strengthening the tourism sector.

The Plateau State Tourism Corporation law, originally enacted in 1986, is currently under review to align it with modern tourism realities.

Meanwhile, the state has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to develop a comprehensive Tourism and Creative Economy Master Plan, expected to guide future investments and policy implementation.

For tourism authorities, the objective extends beyond visitor numbers. The broader ambition is to create employment, stimulate business growth, support creative industries, and diversify the state’s economy.

Security challenges have occasionally dominated conversations about Plateau State in recent years. However, tourism stakeholders believe the state’s future story should increasingly be told through its opportunities rather than its difficulties.

By combining entertainment, culture, faith, recreation, commerce, and community engagement, the festival is gradually evolving into more than a seasonal celebration. It is becoming a symbol of Plateau State’s determination to convert its tourism potential into measurable economic value.

If sustained, tourism observers say the initiative could position Plateau not only as the “Home of Peace and Tourism” in slogan, but also as one of Nigeria’s leading destinations in practice.

And at the centre of that transformation is the idea of turning Christmas in Jos into an experience that visitors do not merely attend, but one they return for year after year.