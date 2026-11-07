‘Fearless’ Expands Youth Talent Sponsorship at Felabration 2026

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Consumer goods manufacturer, Rite Foods Limited, through its Fearless Energy Drink brand, sponsored the grand finale of Felabration 2026 at the New Afrika Shrine in Lagos, expanding its corporate sponsorship of youth entertainment and talent platforms.

The week-long annual music festival, themed “Who Are You?”, honours the legacy of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. As the official energy drink sponsor, Fearless integrated talent development initiatives, including rap and dance challenges, into the event, awarding prizes to emerging performers.

The closing events featured performances by rising artistes alongside established musicians, including Femi Kuti.

Speaking on the brand’s participation, Olaniyi Aderuku, Brand Manager for Fearless Energy Drink at Rite Foods Limited, said: “Fearless is built around the spirit of ‘I CAN, I AM’—believing in yourself, owning your individuality and having the confidence to express who you are. Felabration embodies much of that spirit.

“Fela was unapologetically himself, and through his music, he challenged conventions and encouraged people to stand by their convictions. Supporting a festival that celebrates this legacy while providing a platform for emerging talents is a natural fit for Fearless.”

Aderuku added: “We remain committed to connecting with consumers through real experiences that celebrate their passions, interests and shared cultural moments, particularly platforms that give young people opportunities to express themselves and pursue their creative ambitions.”

Rite Foods’ involvement in Felabration builds on a multi-year sponsorship strategy. The company previously presented a posthumous award to Fela Anikulapo-Kuti in 2021 and served as the festival’s exclusive energy drink sponsor in 2025 under its “Shakara, No Fear” campaign.