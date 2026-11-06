Miva Wins International Award for Technology-Driven Education

Bennett Oghifo

Miva Open University, a subsidiary of uLesson Group, has won an international award recognising its use of technology to expand access to higher education.

The university received the Excellence in Accessible Higher Education 2026 award from Global Brands Magazine, following an assessment of organisations across different industries and countries.

The recognition, announced on November 4, 2026, was part of the 14th edition of the Global Brands Magazine Awards, which honours organisations for their performance, innovation, service delivery and leadership.

According to the awarding organisation, nominees in the education category were assessed on criteria including innovation, quality, branding, customer service and overall performance, with Miva emerging as the winner.

The award highlights the role of flexible, technology-enabled learning in widening access to university education, particularly for people seeking alternatives to conventional classroom-based programmes.

Through its open and distance learning model, Miva offers undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications, combining digital learning with academic support to provide students with a structured but flexible route to higher education.

Commenting on the recognition, Chief Executive Officer of uLesson Group, Iheanyi Akwiwu, said the award reflected the institution’s efforts to make quality higher education more accessible through innovative learning experiences.

“We are pleased to be recognised by Global Brands Magazine for our contribution to expanding access to quality higher education. This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering innovative learning experiences that respond to the needs of today’s learners,” he said.

He added that the university would continue to strengthen its education model and create more opportunities for people to pursue their academic and professional ambitions.

The Global Brands Magazine Awards is an annual programme that recognises organisations for their performance across different sectors globally. Miva’s 2026 award places it among the organisations recognised for their contributions to Nigeria’s education sector.