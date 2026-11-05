PDP Guber Candidate, Kawu, to Unveil ‘My Covenant With Kwara’ Manifesto November 12

*Party faults APC online polls

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

All is now set in Kwara state ahead of next year’s general elections as the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state, Engr. Sulaiman Bolakale Kawu, will November 12, unveil his campaign manifesto to the people of the state.

The manifesto titled, “My Covenant with Kwara,” will be formally presented to the residents of the state at the Arca Santa Event Centre in Ilorin.

The Director General of the PDP campaign council for the forthcoming elections in the state, Prince Omar Bolaji Gambari stated this in Ilorin in a statement on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the unveiling is expected to attract a broad representation of stakeholders from across the state.

The statement said the event was expected to draw religious leaders; community and town associations and assemblies; students, youth, and women associations; labour leaders; artisans; marketers; transporters; members of the business community; academics; professionals; media and other key stakeholders across the state.

It would also provide the PDP candidate with an opportunity to present his vision, policy priorities and proposed programmes for the development of Kwara State to a broad cross-section of the electorate.

It described the manifesto as a covenant between the PDP candidate and the people of Kwara, setting out his commitments and proposed direction for the state when elected governor in 2027.

Prince Gambari urged invited stakeholders and members of the public to attend the unveiling, describing it as a significant step in the party’s campaign towards the 2027 general election.

Meanwhile, the PDP in the state

has faulted an online opinion poll credited to one unidentified organisation, NU Northstar Research, which claims that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is leading the PDP in the 2027 governorship and senatorial elections in the state.

The party described the poll as questionable, lacking sufficient methodological transparency and grossly at variance with the political realities and prevailing sentiments across the State, particularly among grassroots residents who are looking forward to the 2027 general elections.

In a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Olusola Adewara, the PDP said while it recognises the place of opinion polls in democratic engagement, such exercises must be conducted by credible research institutions and backed by transparent methodologies and verifiable data to command public confidence.

“It is amusing that Governor AbdulRazaq and the Kwara APC are now resorting to questionable online polls to manufacture the acceptability they have failed to earn from the people through good governance.

“We want to remind those in government that popularity cannot be purchased with fabricated statistics, and public confidence cannot be manufactured on a foreign website,” the statement added.

The party particularly questioned the identity and credibility of NU Northstar Research, whose name has suddenly emerged in the political space ahead of the 2027 elections, without sufficient publicly available information to establish its research credentials, institutional background or track record.

“Even more laughable is the claim that the poll covered 30,000 registered voters across all 16 local government areas and 193 wards between September 2 and October 20, 2026.

“Where exactly were these 30,000 respondents sourced? Who verified their voter registration status? What was the sampling framework? How were rural and urban respondents represented?

“What independent mechanism was used to authenticate the responses? These are fundamental questions any credible polling organisation must be prepared to answer.,” the statement noted.

Adewara noted that the poll’s purported projections do not reflect the extensive grassroots engagements, political consultations and growing conversations taking place across the state.

He said the 2027 elections will be determined by the choices of actual voters at polling units, not conjured online figures whose research processes cannot be independently scrutinised.

He added that the PDP and its candidates have continued to engage directly with communities, moving from ward to ward and polling unit to polling unit, listening to residents, building political structures and seeking the confidence of the electorate.

The party further questioned the timing of the publication, particularly against the background of increasing political activities ahead of 2027, and cautioned residents against accepting every online survey or opinion poll as an authoritative reflection of public opinion.

The Kwara PDP also urged media organisations to exercise due diligence before amplifying polling reports, particularly where the research institution, methodology and supporting data have not been adequately established.

The PDP called on the members, supporters and the general public to disregard the poll’s projections and remain focused on mobilising greater support for all its candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.