Shettima, Yilwatda, Yari, Abbas Rally Nasarawa For Tinubu’s Victory

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday led a high-powered All Progressives Congress (APC) delegation to Lafia for the party’s presidential campaign rally, urging voters in Nasarawa State to deliver a straight-ticket victory for the party in the 2027 general election.

Shettima, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was joined at Lafia Square by APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

The rally, which forms part of early mobilization activities for the 2027 polls in the North-central, drew party leaders, members of the National Assembly, APC governors and thousands of supporters from across Nasarawa State.

Addressing the crowd, Shettima said voting for Tinubu and other APC candidates will translate into more dividends of democracy for the people of the state and the country.

He said Nasarawa has benefited immensely from reforms at the centre, which had led to massive infrastructure development not just in the state but across the North-central zone and the country at large.

He cited examples of such projects, including the Lafia bypass linking the state to Benue and the Nasarawa-Plateau-Bauchi-Gombe highway project, whose groundbreaking took place recently.

He said the Tinubu administration has placed Nasarawa at the centre of its Renewed Hope Agenda through investments in road infrastructure, education and solid minerals development, and would sustain the momentum if given another mandate.

He called for uniform voting for the party across all levels.

“APC from top to bottom, APC from bottom to top. We do not want a situation where they say vote for the president and not the governor, or vote for the governor and not the president, or the senator, or the House of Assembly. We want APC straight!” Shettima declared.

In his remarks, APC National Chairman Prof. Yilwatda, said Nasarawa remains strategic to the party’s electoral calculations in the North-central and commended party stakeholders in the state for their unity and organization.

Also speaking, Speaker Abbas said the relationship between the National Assembly and the Executive has never been better, noting that the synergy has resulted in the passage of 78 bills in three years in support of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The rally was also attended by Senator Ahmed Wadada, whose supporters chanted his name during the event, alongside other federal and state lawmakers, members of the Progressive Governors Forum, and APC stakeholders from across the 13 local government areas of the state.